Donald Trump Reportedly Made Horrifying Comments About Ivanka’s Body & It’s Just as Disgusting as You Would Expect



If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Miles Taylor might not be a familiar name to everyone, but he was the chief of staff at the Homeland Security Secretary when Donald Trump was in office, and the author of an anonymous 2018 New York Times op-ed entitled, “I Am Part of the Resistance Inside the Trump Administration.” His upcoming book, Blowback: A Warning to Save Democracy from the Next Trump, doesn’t come out until July 18, but a newly release excerpt is already making waves about alleged inappropriate comments the former president made about his daughter, Ivanka Trump.

More from SheKnows

The book dives into Donald Trump’s “naked sexism” toward women where he often made vile comments about people in his orbit, including Ivanka. Several aides discuss the former president openly talking about “what it might be like to have sex with her,” according to an excerpt obtained by Newsweek. And it gets worse. “Aides said he talked about Ivanka Trump’s breasts, her backside, and what it might be like to have sex with her, remarks that once led [former Chief of Staff] John Kelly to remind the president that Ivanka was his daughter,” wrote Taylor.

Melania Trump can't escape this legal case. https://t.co/sis15HC5sp — SheKnows (@SheKnows) June 28, 2023

The conversation was so disturbing to Kelly that in retelling the story to Taylor, he described Donald Trump as “a very, very evil man.” This isn’t the first time the former president has sexualized his daughter with horrific comments in public. He told Howard Stern in 2003 that his oldest daughter has “got the best body.” And in a 2006 appearance on The View, he praised Ivanka’s “very nice figure” and then continued, “I’ve said if Ivanka weren’t my daughter, perhaps I’d be dating her.”

Story continues

‘Blowback: A Warning to Save Democracy from the Next Trump’

Click here to read the full article.

Price: $30.00 $25.50

Buy On Amazon

Besides the disgusting comments toward Ivanka, Taylor made it pretty clear that there were many women in the Donald Trump administration who were on the receiving end of his unwanted comments and sexism. “There still are quite a few female leaders from the Trump administration who have held their tongues about the unequal treatment they faced in the administration at best, and the absolute naked sexism they experienced with the hands of Donald Trump at worst,” Taylor shared with Newsweek.

He also believes that Donald Trump is to blame for the current deteriorating rights for women in the U.S. “He’s setting a very vile tone within the Republican Party, and in a sense has normalized pretty derisive views towards women in general,” Taylor noted. Yet, Donald Trump remains the GOP Party frontrunner despite all of the fair warnings.

Before you go, click here to see every time Ivanka Trump has tried to distance herself from the Trump family:

Ivanka Trump

Launch Gallery: 10 Times Donald Trump Has Talked About Women's Looks, Because Apparently Mar-a-Lago Has No Mirrors

Best of SheKnows

Sign up for SheKnows' Newsletter.

For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.