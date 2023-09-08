Donald Trump Reportedly Has Found a Clever Way To Get More Money From His Voter Base To Pay Legal Bills



The expense of Donald Trump’s four indictments is not only hitting his bank account, but also wreaking havoc on his co-defendants’ wallets, too. The former president doesn’t want another person to flip on him, so he’s stepping up to help them out with their legal bills using other people’s money, of course.

Donald Trump is set to throw a fancy “candlelight dinner fundraiser” alongside his sons, Donald Jr. and Eric at Mar-a-Lago, according to The Messenger. And don’t expect an Ivanka sighting, she wants no part of this questionable money-making venture. The date hasn’t been set yet, but they are hoping to “raise between $500,000 to $1 million” for the Patriot Legal Defense Fund for his “co-defendants and witnesses.”

If the event is successful, it will offer some breathing room for Donald Trump’s Save America PAC, which has already doled out $22 million in six months to cover the legal expenses of the former president and his cohorts, according to the Federal Election Commission. By separating the two funds, the Save America PAC can focus solely on Donald Trump’s financial issues. The Trump family is expecting that their father’s voter base will turn out for what is being billed as “a family style dinner, very intimate and exclusive,” according to the media outlet’s source.

Donors can expect to be ushered into the “private gilded dining rooms” at Mar-a-Lago where Donald Trump will be “seated in the middle of a long table that seats about two dozen attendees.” Big-money donors might also be invited to an exclusive reception before the event. The former president will likely have no shortage of volunteers, who will willingly hand over their dollars to pay for other people’s defense funds as long as they get to shake hands and pose for snapshots with Donald Trump. The Trump family knows exactly what their supporters want, but they will have to hand over the cash first.

