Donald Trump Is Reportedly Doomed After Mar-a-Lago Employee Flips in Classified Documents Case

If you’re trying to keep up with Donald Trump’s four indictments, the classified documents case in Florida has taken a very curious turn. One crucial witness, who just so happens to be a Mar-a-Lago IT employee has flipped on the former president, and now, it’s not looking so great for his defense team.

A new court filing, obtained by CNN, revealed that Yuscil Taveras has officially struck a deal with Special Counsel Jack Smith. His former defense attorney, Stanley Woodward, wrote that his client was facing prosecution and that’s when he decided to cooperate with investigators. The terms of the deal require Taveras to testify in the case, and in exchange, he will not be charge with a crime.

Taveras’ testimony is going to be crucial in the case against Donald Trump because his July testimony in front of grand jury reportedly included allegations that the former president was in cahoots with his Mar-a-Lago valet and property manager to hide evidence. Donald Trump, Walt Nauta, and Carlos de Oliveira worked together to “delete incriminating security footage from the club.” De Oliveira is alleged to have told Taveras to erase footage of Nauta moving boxes in and out of a storage room, per Donald Trump’s orders. While the surveillance video was never erased, it does seem to confirm Taveras’ story that the classified documents were relocated.

While all three men have pleaded not guilty in the classified documents case, this new twist, provided by Taveras’ flip, could seal the deal for Donald Trump’s doom. With three other indictments also in motion, it’s going to be hard for the former president to keep his head above water while running a 2024 campaign. Buckle up, it’s going to be an interesting ride.

