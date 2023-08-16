Donald Trump Reportedly Doesn't Want to Listen to Campaign Staffers' Suggestions Over Who Should Be His 2024 Running Mate



Donald Trump may have a few legal woes to deal with, but he’s also thinking ahead to his 2024 presidential campaign. The former president is starting to narrow down his list of possible running mates, but he’s not seeing eye to eye with his campaign staffers — their reported first choice is one of Donald Trump’s archenemies.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is the name that keeps surfacing from Donald Trump’s campaign, according to RadarOnline. “Some of his supporters are suggesting he make a deal with DeSantis to make him VP,” a source shared. “He’s listening but hasn’t agreed.” Even though they aren’t BFFs, the pairing might make Donald Trump GOP critics pay attention to him again. However, the former president has been throwing other familiar names in the hat.

Ron DeSantis needs someone in his campaign to tell him the truth. https://t.co/6Tgj8dIs3h — SheKnows (@SheKnows) August 12, 2023



Former Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake was at the top of the list earlier this year and tried to get in Donald Trump’s good graces by spending lots of quality time with him at Mar-a-Lago. Lake fell out of favor after being described as a “spotlight hound” by the former president’s inner circle. “She’s a shameless, ruthless demagogue who wants power and will do whatever she has to do to get it,” a Donald Trump insider added.

Donald Trump isn’t keen on Lake, but he certainly has his eye on Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene — and she’s not shying away from the rumors. I have a lot of things to think about,” she told the Georgia newspaper. “Am I going to be a part of President Trump’s Cabinet if he wins? Is it possible that I’ll be VP?” she teased in an interview with the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The former president isn’t opposed to the idea, even calling her “brilliant” and “a badass” at a Texas rally in March. It’s going to be a long campaign year, that’s for sure.

