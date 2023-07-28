Donald Trump Rants About Who Is To Blame for His Latest Charges in Classified Documents Case & It's Not Him



Donald Trump’s legal issues just got much trickier after Special Counsel Jack Smith added three new charges, two counts of obstruction-of-justice and a felony count under the Espionage Act, to his classified documents indictment. Things aren’t looking great for the former president when it comes to his mounting legal woes, but he’s not really interested in accepting accountability at the moment.

Instead, Donald Trump spoke with Fox News Digital to rant and rave about the mess he got himself into, but of course, it’s not his fault. “It’s election interference at the highest level,” he complained. “They’re harassing my company, they’re harassing my family and by far, least importantly of all, they’re harassing me.” Calling the charges “ridiculous,” he believes that Smith is engaging in “prosecutorial misconduct.”

Donald Trump may have legal reasons to run for the presidency again. https://t.co/CmwHccyZFE — SheKnows (@SheKnows) July 26, 2023



The former president also brought up the 2024 election as a reason for the indictments since he’s currently leading the way as the Republican Party candidate. “If I weren’t leading Biden by a lot in numerous polls, and wasn’t going to be the Republican nominee, it wouldn’t be happening. It wouldn’t be happening,” Donald Trump continued. “But I am way up as a Republican and way up in the general election and this is what you get.”

Donald Trump hopes that the “Republican Party will do something about it,” but even Fox News is rumored to be eyeing Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin as their heir apparent. With Donald Trump’s messy legal drama overshadowing the goals of the GOP and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ campaign limping along, they want to see another candidate rise to the top.

