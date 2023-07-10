Donald Trump Might Not Like One of the Republican Party Debate Rules Because It Would Force Him to Play Nice With Others



The Republican Party is establishing some strict guidelines for their upcoming presidential debates for the primaries. Most of the rules are there to whittle down the talent pool on the stage so candidates will have to qualify to make it to the televised events, but that’s not a problem for Donald Trump. What may be an issue for him is the two pledges that he, and every GOP contender, will have to sign.



The first pledge states that the contender will “support whomever the GOP eventually nominates for president,” according to The Daily Beast, while the other confirms that they will “refuse to participate in any general election debate organized by the Commission for Presidential Debates.” In theory, this sounds like a great idea to give each candidate a level-playing field, but it’s asking a lot of Donald Trump when it comes to Republican Party support. It was his late first wife, Ivana Trump, who told the world that her ex “hates to be a loser.”

If his legal woes bog down his third run for president and someone else is nominated, it might be far-fetched to ask Donald Trump to support another candidate. Conversely, there is plenty of anti-Trump sentiment in the GOP and they may not want to support a Donald Trump candidacy again. The Daily Beast thinks he will sign the loyalty pledge, but back off from that commitment if he isn’t nominated because “he is extremely comfortable with lies.”



However, there is the chance that the former president will balk at the loyalty pledge before he even hits the debate stage. And if there is no Donald Trump there, then the Republican Party knows that “debate viewership will tank.” It’s a no-win situation for the GOP who is trying to emerge from a post-Donald Trump era with Donald Trump still in the picture.

