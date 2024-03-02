Donald Trump Lashes Out at Bill Maher After ‘Real Time’ Takes on Supreme Court Helping Delay His Trials: ‘Not Worth the Watch!’

Donald Trump wasn’t happy with HBO host Bill Maher’s quips on “Real Time” last night, lashing out at the libertarian satirist via the former president’s Truth Social platform. While it was unclear what the specific part of Maher’s show that set Trump off was, it may have been when Maher pointed to what he called “the key story”: the Supreme Court delaying Trump’s trials.

“Bill Maher is the worst!” Trump began, just after midnight Mar-a-Lago time. “He never got it, and never will. Bad ratings, a big fail on CNN shot, major case of TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME.”

Maher’s “Overtime” segment with guests and panelists airs on both CNN and YouTube — Friday night’s featured some moderate critique of Trump. “Real Time” has long been a ratings winner for HBO and is currently in its 22nd season.

“Not worth the watch!” Trump concluded. But clearly, the former president himself had been checking Maher out on Friday night.

The host had plenty of Trump material in his monologue, but the portion that appeared to be the most triggering was when Maher brought up the multiple trials that Trump faces.

Maher noted that the polls show Trump losing if he is convicted in any of those cases, adding that his defense lawyers are doing everything they can to delay those trials.

“And when I say ‘his defense lawyers,’ I mean the Supreme Court,” Maher offered, going on to call Trump’s claim that former presidents are immune from prosecution “ridiculous.”

He said that legal observers can’t figure out why the court would even take up this case, adding, “Legal expert Jeffrey Toobin was just making the jerking off–” before faux-realizing, “oh no, that was something else, sorry” as he referenced the pundit’s infamous video call embarassment.

Maher expressed confusion and frustration with the Supreme Court taking on the case now after refusing to do so when special prosecutor Jack Smith asked them to do so in December.

“They’re just trying to run out the clock,” Maher said. “This is so typical of that court: always protecting the baby,” taking a shot at Trump’s immaturity.

Earlier, Maher opened his monologue by joking that Trump wouldn’t acknowledge Leap Day.

“He thinks it’s a woke plot to make Black History Month longer,” Maher quipped.

He followed by discussing Trump and President Joe Biden each making trips to the U.S.-Mexico border on Thursday. Maher jokingly referred to Biden and Trump being seen by Mexican people over the border as a scarecrow and a jack-o’-lantern, riffing on Biden’s age and Trump’s orange-hued skintone — “If that doesn’t stop them from coming, I don’t think anything will.”

Maher followed up by noting that Biden made his appearance in Brownville, which the host said “sounds like something Trump would call Mexico.” In a Trump voice, Maher added, “They’re coming from Brownsville, they’re bringing crime, they’re raping.”

While the “Real Time” host mocked the former president, he offered a friendly follow-up, adding, “Oh, I kid Donald Trump — always in a good-humored fashion.”

Elsewhere in the show, Maher’s “New Rules” segment called on Biden to embrace his age and the fact that he is, well, old. Despite pointing to what has been seen by much of the public as the president’s key weakness, that wasn’t enough to win over Trump.

The host’s monologue also included riffs on Tucker Carlson and the funeral of Russian dissident Alexei Navalny, as well as more talk about recent abortion rulings. His guest was Dr. Phil McGraw, before turning to his panelists: former Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan and journalist/author Batya Ungar-Sargon for further discussion of the Supreme Court considering whether Trump is above the law, along with other issues around this year’s general election.

You can watch the full show on HBO’s Max streaming platform.

The post Donald Trump Lashes Out at Bill Maher After ‘Real Time’ Takes on Supreme Court Helping Delay His Trials: ‘Not Worth the Watch!’ appeared first on TheWrap.