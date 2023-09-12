Donald Trump Just Posted A Sports Highlight Reel Of Himself After Challenging Joe Biden

Donald Trump posted a sports highlight reel of himself on Tuesday after challenging President Joe Biden and Fox News’ Murdoch family to a mental acuity challenge and physical competition. (Watch the video below.)

The clip, which Trump posted on Truth Social, includes the four-times-indicted ex-president tossing the football as a younger man and recently in Iowa; celebrating a hole-in-one; making a free throw at Madison Square Garden; sinking a long putt; playing catch with Hall of Fame pitcher Mariano Rivera at the White House; and throwing out the ceremonial first pitch at a minor league baseball game.

Trump has been on Truth Social defending his vigor since a Wall Street Journal poll indicated that 49% of respondents don’t think he’s mentally up for the job of president.

“I will name the place and the test, and it will be a tough one,” Trump wrote. “Nobody will come even close to me! We can also throw some physical activity into it. I just won the Senior Club Championship at a big golf club, with many very good players. To do so you need strength, accuracy, touch and, above all, mental toughness.”

You got that, voters ― mental toughness?

Since Trump is, ahem, 6 feet, 3 inches and 215 pounds, according to his booking sheet in Georgia, the sports part sounds like no sweat!

