Donald Trump Jr.’s Twitter Hacked, Calls Joe Biden A “Stupid A** Ni**a”

Donald Trump Jr.’s X/Twitter was allegedly hacked, according to his spokesperson, Andrew Surabian. “Don’s account has been hacked,” Surabian posted. He added that former president Donald Trump wasn’t dead, calling the claim “obviously not true.”

The xweet in question saw the hacked account allege that Trump had suddenly passed away. “I’m sad to announce that my father, Donald Trump, has passed away. I will be running for president in 2024,” the account typed. Additionally, Junior’s account mentioned conspiracy theory bait with posts about Jeffrey Epstein and “interesting information” regarding the controversial figure. Another post claimed that Richard Heart “is innocent,” referring to the crypto influencer whom the Securities and Exchange Commission charged with defrauding investors.

The impersonator then alleged that they would “burn the SEC” if he’s elected to the White House. Don’s compromised account also asserted that North Korea was “about to get smoked” and tagged internet personality Adin Ross. Then, seemingly out of no where, Junior had a message for president Joe Biden. “F**k Joe Biden stupid a** ni**a,” the xweet read.

Donald Trump Jr.'s X/Twitter account has been hacked pic.twitter.com/kHhpnREevU — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) September 20, 2023

Elsewhere in the Trump family, the father is currently gearing up for a high-profile trial. Donald Trump’s Georgia RICO trial will be livestreamed on YouTube, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee stated that he would allow Trump’s trial to be livestreamed on the platform. McAfee’s court will conduct the livestream.

The decision marks the first time in American history that cameras and streaming coverage will be permitted inside a courtroom for a former US president standing trial. Judge McAfee made the announcement after the former 45th president pleaded not guilty to his charges, including racketeering.

The businessman’s other charges include solicitation of violation of oath by a public officer and conspiracy to commit false statements and writings. Trump’s charges stem from his alleged plot to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election results.

JUST IN: ?? President Trump makes first statement after being arrested in Georgia. pic.twitter.com/5p64eEs9jy — Remarks (@Remarks) August 25, 2023

