Donald Trump Jr. slams 'deranged' sex work essay in Teen Vogue: 'Nothing is sacred to these sickos'

First son Donald Trump Jr. is upset with a Teen Vogue article that makes the case that sex workers are entitled to the same protections as others in the workforce. The opinion piece, written by Nalane for Reproductive Justice founder Dr. Tlaleng Mofokeng, argues that despite the fact that sex work is illegal, it “is work, as affirmed by the International Labor Organization (ILO).”

Furthermore, Mofokeng makes the argument that we are all, in one form or another, engaged in sexual “work.”

“I am a doctor, an expert in sexual health, but when you think about it, aren't I a sex worker? And in some ways, aren't we all?” she said in her piece. “I find it interesting that as a medical doctor, I exchange payment in the form of money with people to provide them with advice and treatment for sex-related problems; therapy for sexual performance, counseling and therapy for relationship problems, and treatment of sexually transmitted infection. Isn’t this basically sex work?”

Teen Vogue tweeted the article writing “Yes, sex work is real work!” and it caught both the eye and the ire of President Trump’s eldest son.

“This is how deranged the left is. Imagine trying to normalize this to a teen and even preteen audience!?!” Trump raged.

Nothing is sacred to these sickos and they’re influencing our youth. https://t.co/b2HEUBqVMr — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 18, 2019

However, despite Trump’s dire warning about normalization, Mofokeng opines that sex services are far more than penetrative acts. They also entail such legal activities as stripping, escorting, dancing and “role playing.”

And despite being published in Teen Vogue, Mofokeng’s article doesn’t specifically mention the sexual habits of teenagers. But this didn’t stop Trump from calling out the article’s intentions, which he believed were ill.

“Maybe start with STEM before jumping to prostitution as a career choice for our young women,” Trump said. “Nothing is sacred to these sickos and they’re influencing our youth.”

Currently, prostitution is illegal in the United States, except for in the state of Nevada, and then solely in counties with a population of fewer than 700,000 residents — which automatically excludes Clark County, home to Las Vegas.

Certain countries worldwide allow the practice in various forms, including the Netherlands, where Mofokeng said officials in Amsterdam are working to restrict guided tours to the red light district starting in 2020 “out of respect for sex workers.”

She also claimed in her essay that clientele seeking out sex workers are not solely men and that these types of professionals not only offer sexual release to their clients but also “human connection, friendship, and emotional support.”

