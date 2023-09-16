Donald Trump Jr’s Latest Business Venture Isn’t Sitting Well With Anyone on the Internet



Donald Trump Jr is no stranger to taking on a rather unique, and controversial, business route like his father, former US President Donald Trump.

On Sept 14, a clip of the Liberal Privilege author promoting a brand called Blackout Coffee has been making the rounds on X, the social media app formerly known as Twitter. In the clip reposted by @RonFilipkowski with the caption “Junior is selling conservative coffee,” we see Donald Jr heavily promoting a coffee brand with conservative values.

Junior is selling conservative coffee. pic.twitter.com/E5AzWZrNli — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) September 15, 2023

In the video from his podcast Triggered, Donald Jr says: “You don’t have to choose between what you believe and what you buy. you’re gonna be drinking coffee anyway and if you do show support a brand aligns with your conservative values. It’s American-made, it’s family-owned. And they support what we believe in.”

He emphatically adds, “So from sourcing the beans to roasting the coffee and that processed customer support and shipping blackout coffee will never compromise on taste or quality and they do it all while supporting freedom loving values.”

NATIONAL HARBOR, MARYLAND – MARCH 03: Donald Trump Jr. speaks during the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Gaylord National Resort Hotel And Convention Center on March 03, 2023 in National Harbor, Maryland. The annual conservative conference entered its second day of speakers including congressional members, media personalities and members of former President Donald Trump’s administration. President Donald Trump will address the event on Saturday. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

One X user wrote in response, “How does coffee become conservative, do they plant the beans in a MAGA hat?” Another user added, “Junior is gonna have to sell a lot of coffee to cover Big Daddy’s legal bills. I never thought I’d see the day when Presidential candidates have to sell coffee, T-shirts and gimme hats to get elected to the formerly greatest office in the world….”

When you go on the brand’s site, they claim they are “known for supporting traditional American values, military, first-responders, and hard-working people all across the country.” They are in support of the US military, and were “founded on the principles of conservative values. The founders believe in the importance of hard work, personal responsibility, family, respect and traditional American values,” per their “What We Stand For” snippet.

Now, promoting one’s values in a brand is nothing new, we’ve seen it time and time again from all sides of the spectrum. But what’s unique about this venture Donald Jr is going down, is the collection he made with them.

When you look further into the site, you see there is a Donald Jr collection with products approved by him, ranging from dark roast coffee, along with different mugs that read things like “Give me coffee, or give me death,” and “Pro life-god-guns, and coffee,” to name a few.

Donald Jr has been known to do varying business ventures that have raised eyebrows such as his quarterly journal and gift shop (which was under fire for promoting toxic masculinity), along with selling merch of his father Donald’s mug shot from his site.

Hillary Clinton, Bill Clinton

