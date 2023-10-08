Donald Trump Jr. Just Made Disparaging Jabs to One of His Father Donald’s Biggest Competitors



While most of the Trump family has stayed quiet after Hillary Clinton said their supporters needed to be put through “deprogramming,” Donald Trump Jr. decided to take every jab he could against her, and the Democratic party.

On Oct 6, Donald Jr. spoke with Newsmax host Eric Bolling per OK, and attempted to shut down his dad’s biggest competitor in every way he could. He talked about the deprogramming, saying it “sounds a little bit like reeducation. I don’t know in history where that’s worked out well, you know, whether it was Mao, whether it was Pol Pot. I mean, these are dictatorial concepts. These come from totalitarian type governments that have killed millions and millions of people the world over. This is now mainstay language within the Democrat party.”

LAS VEGAS, NV – FEBRUARY 23: Donald Trump Jr. (L) looks on as his father, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, waves after speaking at a caucus night watch party at the Treasure Island Hotel & Casino on February 23, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The New York businessman won his third state victory in a row in the “first in the West” caucuses. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Donald Jr went on to claim that their may be reeducation camps in the future, claiming an unknown “they” are “not pretending.” He added: “If you don’t go lockstep with every radical, insane, ridiculous idea that they put forward on a daily basis, you’re going to reeducation and it’s only a matter of time.”

Then he took it to a personal level by attacking the What Happened author. “I think she says it because she’s got the worst personality of any person in the history of politics,” he said. She doesn’t understand people, she doesn’t have any feelings. She’s like a reptile.”

For those who need a refresher on what Clinton said a day prior to these comments from Donald Jr, we’re here to discuss.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 17:Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks during the 2022 New York State Democratic Convention at the Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel on February 17, 2022 in New York City. Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton gave the keynote address during the second day of the NYS Democratic Convention where the party organized the party’s platform and nominated candidates for statewide offices that will be on the ballot this year including the nomination of Gov. Kathy Hochul and her Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Per the New York Post via MSN, the former First Lady did an interview with CNN where she talked about how the Democratic party needed to take down Donald and how his ardent followers are “extremists.”

She said, “And sadly, so many of those extremists, those MAGA extremists, take their marching orders from Donald Trump who has no credibility left by any measure…He’s only in it for himself.”

Then, she made the highly controversial comment about how people need to deprogram the “extremists”. She said, “And when do they break with him? You know, because at some point, you know, maybe there needs to be a formal deprogramming of the cult members, but something needs to happen.”

So it seems to be 2016 again because it’s Clinton versus Trump, but this time, Donald’s eldest son seems to be the one fighting.

Before you go, click here to see the biggest presidential scandals in US History.



