Donald Trump Jr Bizarrely Claimed This Presidential Candidate Is a ‘Democrat Plant’ That Could Ruin His Father’s Campaign

Donald Trump Jr is going off on another rant, but this time, he’s targeting a presidential candidate.

Along with making some seriously eyebrow-raising remarks toward his father Donald Trump’s past rival Hillary Clinton earlier this month, Donald Jr is now targeting one of his father’s presidential rivals, Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

More from SheKnows

MIAMI, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 12: Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks during a campaign event “Declare Your Independence Celebration” at Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County on October 12, 2023 in Miami, Florida. Miami is the first stop of three that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will do in Florida with his Declare Your Independence Celebration event, announcing that he dropped his Democratic bid for president and will run as an independent candidate. (Photo by Eva Marie Uzcategui/Getty Images)



During a meeting with Trump campaign volunteers, per OK, Donald Jr. reportedly claimed he was suspicious of Kennedy’s true intentions in the party.

“It legitimately always felt like it was a Democrat plant to hurt the Trump thing,” the Liberal Privilege author said. “He wouldn’t be there if the Democrats didn’t want him.”

Click here to read the full article.

Now, earlier in 2023, Kennedy announced his candidacy for President in the 2024 run as a Democrat, but he recently changed to the third party nominee on Oct 9, per CNN Politics. Per OK, The reason Donald Jr is reportedly suspicious of Kennedy is because a lot of his ideals fall in line with what Trump supporters believe in, such as abolishing the two-party system and the weariness around COVID-19 vaccinations.

So even though Kennedy wasn’t a Republican nominee, it’s alleged that Donald Jr is currently worried that Kennedy is working as a “plant” that would stray quite a bit of voters away from supporting Trump and instead vote for Kennedy.

Oddly enough, Donald Jr wasn’t the only one to express concerns about Kennedy joining the third party. Per the same OK article, Ron DeSantis reportedly said back in New Hampshire, “You have another wrinkle now with RFK Jr. as a third party. RFK Jr. will be a vessel for anti-lockdown and anti-Fauci voters if Trump is the nominee. He would hurt Trump.”

Before you go, click here to see the biggest presidential scandals in US History.



Hillary Clinton, Bill Clinton

Best of SheKnows

Sign up for SheKnows' Newsletter.

For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.