Donald Trump Jr. Is Already Angling to Get This Controversial Internet Personality to Be Father’s Donald’s Press Secretary

Despite the ongoing legal trouble and drama brewing at every corner, it seems Donald Trump Jr is looking hopeful for his father, former US President Donald Trump’s, future. In fact, he’s even brainstorming who should be on his father’s team, including who his Secretary of State should be if he wins the 2024 Presidential race. You may or may not have guessed it, but Donald Jr’s top pick right now is someone insanely controversial.

While on his Nov 9 podcast episode via OK, he said he wants Laura Loomer, a conspiracy theorist and internet personality, to put her hat in the ring. “She’s a bulldog, man, I will say that. She gets after it,” he said. “I’d love to see her as press secretary just to watch D.C. just explode. There’s a couple of people that you could put in positions like that, you know.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 19: Political activist Laura Loomer stands across from the Women’s March 2019 in New York City on January 19, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)

For those who don’t know, Loomer is a far-right political activist who has tried to run for public office numerous times, to no avail. She has been under fire for her public support of Donald, anti-Muslim views, calling the Women’s March a “Nazi” organization, and her promotion of conspiracy theories associated with mass shootings. For instance, she claimed that certain mass shootings in 2018 were staged, that crisis actors were used, and more, per the Daily Beast.

As for the internet personality part of it, she’s actually been banned from numerous platforms such as Uber, Lyft, Clubhouse, Facebook, Instagram, and even Twitter before it was reinstated after Elon Musk bought the platform, per CBC.

The Liberal Privilege author also talked about how public figures like Kash Patel and Mike Davis should have positions in his father’s 2024 administration, if he wins. Patel was already on Donald’s team before, when he was the chief of staff to the United States secretary of defense under Donald’s presidency, and Davis is the Article III Project founder.

