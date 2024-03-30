Donald Trump’s Joke May Show a Similarity Between His Marriage to Melania & His Daughter Tiffany’s Marriage

Mar-a-Lago has been at the center of many things: investigations, lavish parties, and even more lavish weddings. Former US President Donald Trump notoriously got married there in 2005 to Melania Trump (he got married to Marla Maples at the Plaza Hotel and married Ivana Trump at Marble Collegiate Church). Fast forward to today and Jarod and Alexa Malnik had their rehearsal dinner there.

“This is a great couple,” Donald said at the rehearsal dinner, per Page Six. “Nobody gets divorced ever when they get married at Mar-a-Lago. People, 20 years later, say it’s the greatest marriage ever.”

More from SheKnows

So, Donald claims that everyone who marries at Mar-a-Lago never divorces, and seemingly has happy marriages. Most recently, his daughter Tiffany Trump married Michael Boulos, a Lebanese-American billionaire heir, at Mar-a-Lago on Nov 12, 2022. Like Donald and Melania, Tiffany and Boulos keep their relationship quite private, and have a seemingly happy marriage (which Donald joked has everything to do with the magic of their wedding venue).

Tiffany Trump is seen with Donald Trump. Photo by MEGA/GC Images.

Now, Tiffany isn’t the only one of Donald’s kids to marry there. Donald Trump Jr actually married his ex-wife Vanessa Kay Haydon at Mar-a-Lago, and so did Eric Trump with his wife Lara Trump. (So, not every couple who marries at Mar-a-Lago, since Donald Jr and Vanessa Kay Haydon divorced).

But back to Tiffany and dad Donald’s similarities. Not only did Donald walk her down the aisle, but they both had weddings there, and Tiffany even paid homage to her dad’s marriage to Marla Maples: by recreating the custom, 7-foot-tall Sylvia Weinstock wedding cake they had at their wedding at the Plaza, per People.

Tiffany Trump and her husband Michael Boulos. CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images.

Sp, like daughter, like father: they both have seemingly happy, private marriages after weddings at Mar-a-Lago.

Before you got, click here to see more weddings that took place at the White House.



Best of SheKnows

Sign up for SheKnows' Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.