Donald Trump’s Georgia Trial Won’t Be Exempt From This Proceeding That’ll Make It His Most Public Legal Woe

Despite multiple indictments and quite a few ongoing trials, the details about former US President Donald Trump’s cases have been kept mostly under wraps. However, his Georgia election fraud case may turn that upside down. In fact, this case may be his most public one yet because of a judge’s recent ruling.

Per the BBC, Judge Scott McAfee has ruled that, like most court proceedings in Fulton County, Trump’s will be livestreamed and televised, with the hearings being instantly available on Fulton County Court’s YouTube channel.

Many have requested his cases be televised, and now, McAfee has ruled that it can be, making it the only one of Trump’s trials that’ll be broadcast (and arguably one of the most watched trials). Along with being live-streamed and broadcasted, McAfee also ruled that “the press will be allowed to use their computers and cellphones inside the courtroom provided that the devices are not used to record the trial,” per CNBC.

Now, why is this one being livestreamed? Per Courthouse News, there are only 13 district courts that allow live-streaming, including the Northern District of Georgia.

For those that don’t know, McAfee has been serving on the Fulton County Superior Court in Georgia since 2023, and is currently running for a four-year term as a state judge, per Washington Post.

