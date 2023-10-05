Donald Trump Found a Loophole in His Gag Order & Launched a Tirade Against Judge in NY Fraud Case



After Donald Trump, and anyone else associated with his New York business fraud civil case, received a gag order from attacking anyone on Judge Arthur Engoron’s staff, the former president found a loophole. Instead of going after the justice’s court clerk, he decided that he would go straight to the source of his ire.

On Wednesday, Donald Trump ranted and raved about Judge Engoron and New York Attorney General Letitia James during his daily press conference. It’s the arguments the public has all heard before from “election interference” to his long-standing complaints about a “witch hunt.” He angrily said to reporters, “They made up a fake case, these fraudulent people, and the judge already knows what he’s gonna do. He’s a Democrat judge. In all fairness to him, he has no choice… He’s run by the Democrats.”

Trump: He’s a Democrat judge… He’s run by the Democrats pic.twitter.com/m0ijTsPqIT — Acyn (@Acyn) October 4, 2023



James was not spared from Donald Trump’s angry words as he took aim at her investigation, calling it a “shame.” He shouted, “What’s going on here is a shame. Our whole system is corrupt. This is corrupt. Atlanta is corrupt and what’s coming out of D.C. is corrupt.” The former president is particularly upset about the allegations that he inflated the value of his properties, including his coveted “Winter White House” location, Mar-a-Lago.

Legal experts are already warning that Judge Engoron’s gag order was too limited, and it will only be a matter of time before Donald Trump violates the rules set by the court. “If we’re gonna ask, is Trump gonna violate a gag order? Almost certainly, yes,” former acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal told MSNBC. “It’s more likely that he’ll violate the gag order than almost anything… I mean, we’re talking a significant probability he’s going to violate the gag order, and then the question is: Will the judge at that point take the really heavy medicine of putting a former president in jail, or will there be some sort of warning and monetary fine first?”



Donald Trump’s bank account will likely see the first hit, but it’s no secret that he hates to be silenced and a more comprehensive gag order probably won’t stop him from talking — even if it’s in his best interest.

