Donald Trump’s Former Lawyer Revealed Which 2 Kids Were ‘Always in Competition With One Another'

It seems that there’s some sibling feuding happening with a shocking duo. Donald Trump’s former lawyer of nearly twelve years Michael Cohen revealed multiple bombshells on a recent episode of his podcast Mea Culpa. Along with revealing the disturbing reason why Ivanka Trump would be sent off to business deals, he revealed which two siblings have been feuding heavily for years.

While there have been musings that Ivanka and her younger half-sister Tiffany Trump have been feuding for their father’s affection, the main feud is between Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr. Cohen revealed that Donald’s two eldest children Donald Jr. and Ivanka were “always in competition with one another.”

Cohen quipped that while Donald Jr “innately is the brightest of the three children” he’s a “f***-up.” And as for Ivanka, she is “by far the most prepared of all of them. She won’t go on an interview unless she knows every single question. She will script out the blowing of her hair.”

Now, this isn’t the first time we’ve seen signs of a feud between the two. Back in 2019, a report by McKay Coppins for The Atlantic said there was a “cold war” between the two for their father’s affections, and later, a war between them happened due to paranoia.

“The cold war between him and Ivanka intensified,” Coppins said, per Salon. “Now that each had their own teams of allies and advisers, they had grown paranoid that the other’s henchmen were planting damaging stories about them in the press.”

Along with that, Ivanka recently cropped Donald Jr’s fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle from the group shot at Tiffany Trump’s wedding in Nov 2022.

Donald has five children in total. The Home Alone 2 star and his first wife, the late Ivana Trump, welcomed three children named Donald Jr, 45, Ivanka, 41, and Eric Trump, 39. Donald and his second wife Marla Maples welcomed a daughter named Tiffany, 29, and then he welcomed his fifth child named Barron Trump, 17, with his current wife Melania Trump.

