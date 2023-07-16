Donald Trump’s Former Lawyer Made a Major Allegation That These 2 Family Members Could've Been the ‘Inside Moles'

While Jared Kushner could be the one to give the devastating blow to former US President Donald Trump amid his legal woes (and while Ivanka Trump isn’t going to take the stand), one of Donald’s former aides is raising his eyebrows over the whole ordeal. In fact, the aide even alleged as far as saying that Kushner and Ivanka could’ve been the “inside moles” that tipped off the FBI on what was happening at Donald’s Mar-a-Lago estate.

Donald’s former attorney Michael Cohen recently said in an interview with CNN, “The entire familial relationship has gone south. You see Jared and Ivanka stepping away… I do believe that Jared and Ivanka were the inside moles. Not that I have any information to prove it.”

More from SheKnows

While Cohen did say he had no tangible proof, he did go on to discuss his reasoning behind this allegation.

“Jared does not want to see the inside of a prison cell. He knows what it is like through his father’s eyes,” he said, referring to how his father Charles Kushner was sent to two years in prison for illegal campaign contributions, tax evasion, and witness tampering.

Click here to read the full article.

And Cohen isn’t the only one who thinks Jared could’ve been the Mar-a-Lago mole, because Donald’s cousin Mary Trump also alleged the same thing.

Back in Aug 2022, Mary also pointed the finger at Jared in an interview with The Dean Obeidallah Show, per Newsweek.

“I think we need to look very hard at why Jared got $2 billion. We need to look very hard at why he has been so quiet for so many months now. And we need to think about who, if it, who could also be implicated in this that would need as big a play as turning Donald in, in order to get out of trouble, or at least to mitigate the trouble they’re in,” The Too Much and Never Enough author said. “It sounds like somebody in Jared’s position. I’m not saying it’s Jared, but it could be.”

Story continues

Before you go, click here to see every time Ivanka Trump has tried to distance herself from the Trump family:



Ivanka Trump

Best of SheKnows

Sign up for SheKnows' Newsletter.

For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.