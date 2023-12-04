Donald Trump Flips Out At Robert De Niro

Donald Trump on Sunday issued a belated, unhinged response to actor Robert De Niro’s fierce criticism of him at last week’s Gotham Awards ceremony.

De Niro was surprised during his speech paying tribute to the crew and cast of his latest film “The Killers Of The Flower Moon” when he found his anti-Trump comments had been cut from the autocue.

The Oscar winner, who is nostrangerto slamming the former president, picked up his phone and read his Trump-bashing lines anyway. He highlighted Trump’s thousands of lies.

Watch De Niro’s speech here:

Republican 2024 front-runner Trump hit back on his Truth Social platform at the weekend, calling De Niro a “total loser.”

“Robert De Niro, whose acting talents have greatly diminished, with his reputation now shot, must even use a teleprompter for his foul and disgusting language, so disrespectful to our Country,” wrote Trump.

“He has become unwatchable both in movies, and with the FOOLS that destroyed the Academy Awards bringing them from one of the top shows in the Country to a Low Rated afterthought,” the former president added. “De Niro should focus on his life, which is a mess, rather than the lives of others. He has become a total loser, as the World watches, waits, and laughs!”

De Niro is yet to respond to Trump’s comments.

Related...