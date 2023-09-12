Donald Trump Is Doing His Best To Avoid His Most Vocal Critic, But It's Not Working



Donald Trump isn’t really interested in debating his fellow Republicans on the debate stage since he has a significant lead in the polls, but that’s not stopping one of his opponents from trying to make the former president’s life uncomfortable. Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie wants Donald Trump to be accountable for his actions and the words that come out of his mouth — and he seems to be the only GOP candidate willing to do it.

In an interview on Fox News’ MediaBuzz, via The Hill, Christie explained how he plans to go head-to-head with the former president. “I’m sure he’s not coming to the Reagan debate. We’ll give him another chance in Alabama,” he said. “But if he doesn’t come there, then I’m going to follow him around the country. Wherever he goes, I’ll go. And we’ll wind up talking to each other one way or another.” The host clarified to make sure that Christie was willing to reschedule his campaign trail just to meet up with Donald Trump and he responded, “You bet.”

June 6, 2023, Manchester, NH, USA: Former New Jersey Governor, Chris Christie announces he is running for President for 2024.



Christie is one of Donald Trump’s most vocal critics these days even though he lags far behind his archenemy in the polls. The former president has responded to the politician’s condemnation by hitting below the belt and taunting Christie about his weight. It’s often a childish response to Christie’s war of words, but nothing is surprising in the political arena anymore.

The second Republican debate will be hosted by Fox Business on Sept. 27 at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute in Simi Valley, California. The third debate currently does not have a date, but it has a location at the University of Alabama’s Coleman Coliseum in late October or early November. It’s doubtful Donald Trump will make the time to have a verbal battle with his fellow candidates, but Christie is sure going to try.

