Donald Trump Claims There Was Only One Reason Why Melania Wasn’t on the Cover of Vogue

Remember back in Trump’s term as President, when people were split on former First Lady Melania Trump not being on the cover of Vogue, despite being the First Lady at the time and a former model? Well, former US President Donald Trump recently claimed that she didn’t care that she wasn’t on the cover (despite other claims saying otherwise). Not only that, he may have slipped in the reason why (or at least, why he thinks she wasn’t on the cover).

During his talk last week with Megyn Kelly on The Megyn Kelly Show, Kelly asked how Donald felt about Biden’s White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre possibly getting a Vogue cover, but not Melania.

“Can you believe it? Can you believe it? She was on the cover of Vogue before she met me,” he responded. “But once I said I’m running for president, that was, that was the end of the cover.”

He added, “And it’s so sad. But she doesn’t care. She’s been on the cover of the magazines for a long time, and she was on the cover of Vogue before. And she was actually very friendly with [Vogue editor] Anna Wintour. But once I ran for politics, that was the end of that. And that’s OK.”

WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 14: U.S. First Lady Melania Trump arrives at a roundtable on sickle cell disease in the State Dining Room of the White House on September 14, 2020 in Washington, DC. The First Lady held the event “to support those affected by Sickle Cell Disease, and to reaffirm our goal of finding a cure.” (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

There’s a lot to unpack here, so let’s break it down individually.

For those who don’t remember, Vogue typically makes political figures like the First Lady be on the cover of their magazine, but they were on hiatus with this tradition when the Trumps were in office, officially snubbing Melania. While Vogue editor Anna Wintour never publicly stated why Melania was never on the cover, she’s briefly talked about it, and Melania even called the publication out for being “biased.” Per People, she said, “They have likes and dislikes, and it’s so obvious.”

Going off of this, did Melania not care? That’s still heavily debated. But Melaina was secretly recorded by former aide, author of Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship with the First Lady Stephanie Winston Wolkoff. Melania was recorded saying, per Newsweek, “Vogue said like, oh, we want to do a profile. Profile? F* you, profile. I don’t need no profile. Yeah, what I need another profile?” It might be a cover. I’m like, might be a cover? I don’t give a f* about Vogue and any magazine.”

Melania Trump, Donald Trump, Anna Wintour, and John Demsey, President of MAC Cosmetics (Photo by Stephen Lovekin/WireImage)

These responses have made people question her friendship with Wintour. They were on friendly terms for years, but within recent years, it seems there has been a bit of a feud.

Now, was Melania on the cover of Vogue before? Yes, she was featured on the cover in 2005 after her wedding to Donald.

Melania began modeling at 16 years old, and continued to model for decades, along with making jewelry and skincare lines. However, right on Inauguration day, it all stopped, backing up Donald’s claim. Along with that, this claim makes people speculate that Donald and Melania may have had a discussion about her stopping her modeling career to focus on First Lady duties.

Hillary Clinton, Bill Clinton

