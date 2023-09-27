Donald Jr. & Eric Trump's Panic Posts About Mar-a-Lago Show Just How Affected They Are About Donald Trump's NY Fraud Case



If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.



In the wake of New York Judge Arthur Engoron’s ruling that Donald Trump inflated his net worth, the value of Mar-a-Lago is also coming into focus. The Palm Beach, Florida property that the former president dubbed the “Winter White House” is now being argued over by Donald Trump’s adult sons, Donald Jr. and Eric Trump.

More from SheKnows



All three men have been found liable for fraud, along with the Trump Organization, in the $250 million civil case, but Engoron’s statements that Donald Trump’s properties are worth far less than he’s claimed are what have them steaming mad. The documents noted that the former president had one time inflated “Mar-a-Lago by at least 2,300 percent of its actual worth,” according to documents obtained by Newsweek. Well, the judge poked the bear with that observation as Donald Jr. and Eric took to social media to discredit the ruling.

If Mar-a-Lago is worth $18 million… I’ll take 10 please!!! — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) September 26, 2023



“In an attempt to destroy my father and kick him out of New York, a Judge just ruled that Mar-a-Lago, in Palm Beach Florida, is only worth approximate [sic] ‘$18 Million dollars’ … Mar-a-Lago is speculated to be worth we’ll [sic] over a billion dollars making it arguably the most valuable residential property in the country. It is all so corrupt and coordinated,” Eric shared on X, formerly Twitter. While Mar-a-Lago is certainly a significant property, Engoron credited the Palm Beach County Assessor’s appraisal with estimating it was worth between $18 million and $27.6 million between 2011 and 2021.

‘American Castle: One Hundred Years of Mar-a-Lago’

Click here to read the full article.

Price: $29.99

Buy On Amazon



Donald Jr. also entered the chat on X, claiming, “If Mar-a-Lago is worth $18 million … I’ll take 10 please!!!” The eldest son of the former president then brought politics into the equation in a second post, writing, “If my father tried claiming the property was worth $18 million, he would probably then get charged with trying to underpay his real estate taxes! They’ve set the game up, so it’s always lose/lose in these blue states. If you don’t abide by their narrative, they will target you.”



The panicked responses seem to indicate that the men are starting to feel the legal heat get a bit closer to them. As the civil case begins next week, and as the Trump Organization has 10 days to dissolve, the former Trump business monopoly in New York City comes to a blazing end.

Before you go, click here to see the biggest presidential scandals in US History.

Launch Gallery: Donald & Ivana Trump's Life in Photos: A Timeline of Their Marriage & Divorce

Best of SheKnows

Sign up for SheKnows' Newsletter.

For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.