Donald Glover tweets cancelled Deadpool animated series script

The Deadpool sequel is back to being our only chance to see more of the Merc with the Mouth in the near future. FX has dropped its plans for a Deadpool animated series from brothers Donald and Stephen Glover.

Donald Glover has revealed one of the scripts for his Deadpool animated series via the medium of Twitter, following the show’s cancellation on FX… Or has he?

The actor/writer has threaded a script for what looks like one of the intended episodes, titled ‘Finale,’ page-by-page on the social media site. You can see the thread below.





The reveal is an apparent attempt to clarify a misconception that he was too busy to work on the animated series, but with the official reason for the show’s cancellation given as ‘creative differences’ it’s not easy to see where this rumour could have come from.

“Due to creative differences, FX, Donald Glover, Stephen Glover and Marvel Television have agreed to part ways on Marvel’s Deadpool animated series, FX will no longer be involved with the project,” FX said in their original statement.

“For the record: I wasn’t too busy to work on Deadpool,” Glover tweeted at the start of the thread.

This isn’t necessarily a shooting script – it contains references to the show being cancelled – and it contains some of Glover’s typically incisive political commentary, so it feels more like a message Glover’s conveying through the script format, as opposed to something that would have been created in an animation studio. Either way, it’s a fascinating move by the star.

It’s an exciting year for Glover – with his FX show Atlanta winning critical and audience acclaim, he’ll next be seen on the big screen as Lando in Solo: A Star Wars Story.

Who knows, maybe this stunt will secure him a role in Deadpool 3 – it feels like the sort of thing Wade Wilson would approve of.





