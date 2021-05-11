Donald Glover Says TV and Film Are Getting ‘Boring’ Because ‘People Are Afraid of Getting Cancelled’

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Andi Ortiz
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The actor posted his musings on Twitter just days after co-star LaKeith Stanfield faced backlash for a Clubhouse chat

Donald Glover has returned to Twitter, and he has some thoughts to get out. Early Tuesday morning, the actor posted a set of tweets addressing why he thinks TV show and movies have been boring lately: cancellation.

In his first tweet since November of last year, Glover noted that he’d been seeing people on Twitter “havin a discussion about how tired they were of reviewing boring stuff” when it comes to new series and movies. For him, the boredom stems from a lack of risk-taking, due to a fear of being cancelled.

“We’re getting boring stuff and not even experimental mistakes(?) because people are afraid of getting cancelled,” the actor tweeted. “So they feel like they can only experiment w/ aesthetic. (also because some of em know theyre not that good).”

saw people on here havin a discussion about how tired they were of reviewing boring stuff (tv & film).

— donald (@donaldglover) May 11, 2021

we're getting boring stuff and not even experimental mistakes(?) because people are afraid of getting cancelled

— donald (@donaldglover) May 11, 2021

so they feel like they can only experiment w/ aesthetic.

(also because some of em know theyre not that good)

— donald (@donaldglover) May 11, 2021

In the hours following his tweets, a debate was sparked on whether Glover was referring to “cancel culture” or if he was simply saying creators are afraid of their shows literally getting shut down by networks, with fans rushing to defend the actor on the latter.

not Donald Glover getting cancelled bc people thought he was criticising cancel culture when he was actually talking about TV shows not being renewed😭😭😭 the jokes write themselves at this point

— lauren🌙 (@lanaskittens) May 11, 2021

Donald Glover is talking about shows literally getting canceled off the air and off networks. Not canceled by media and society. Please use your brains.

— Donald Gambino (@BecausetheLando) May 11, 2021

That said, Glover hasn’t had many projects canceled lately, beyond a planned “Deadpool” series with FX in 2018. The actor is currently in Europe — explaining the seemingly very late hour of his tweets — filming season three of his hit series “Atlanta.”

Among the cast is Lakeith Stanfield, who faced backlash this week for participating in and moderating a Clubhouse chat that devolved into anti-Semitic comments. Though the actor addressed the situation and posted a formal apology on his Instagram, people on Twitter weren’t necessarily forgiving.

A Jewish woman who had been involved in the chat and asked to remain anonymous told The Daily Beast “His reputation being on that stage was on the line. Twitter was watching and he was not calling out the anti-Semitism that was happening.”

Donald Glover has not clarified on his tweets, going silent on the platform once more, leaving people to interpret his words and their timing as they will.

Read original story Donald Glover Says TV and Film Are Getting ‘Boring’ Because ‘People Are Afraid of Getting Cancelled’ At TheWrap

Recommended Stories

  • Demi Lovato to Prove the Existence of Aliens in Unscripted Peacock Series

    If Rob Lowe and his sons can investigate the paranormal (R.I.P., The Lowe Files!), what’s stopping Demi Lovato from doing the same? Absolutely nothing, according to Peacock. The streamer has ordered Unidentified With Demi Lovato, a four-part unscripted series in which Lovato, her sister Dallas Lovato and her “skeptical” best friend Matthew Scott Montgomery will […]

  • Nick Jonas Doesn't Take Sex Symbol Status 'Too Seriously': 'Not Something I Wear as a Badge of Honor'

    "I tend to try to not think about it, because it would make me feel a little embarrassed," Nick Jonas told GQ Hype

  • ‘Stillwater’ Trailer: Matt Damon Teams Up with ‘Spotlight’ Oscar Winner Tom McCarthy

    "Stillwater" is McCarthy's first drama film since Oscar winner "Spotlight."

  • Attention, Lori Harvey: Michael B. Jordan Just Found Himself Thinking About Baby Names

    While appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Michael B. Jordan found himself sharing baby names he will never consider when the time is right to have children.

  • Legends of the Hidden Temple Revival With Adult Players Ordered at The CW

    Olmec is finally ready to pick on somebody his own size. The iconic Nickelodeon game show Legends of the Hidden Temple, now featuring adults as contestants, is being revived at The CW. In addition to the aforementioned giant stone head, this “reimagining” of the classic series will also bring back other fan-favorite elements, including the […]

  • ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Fans Can Rejoice as ABC Medical Drama Renewed for Season 18 With Ellen Pompeo

    ABC has announced that “Grey’s Anatomy” will be renewed at least through Season 18, with star Ellen Pompeo extending her contract to continue playing Dr. Meredith Grey. The medical drama, currently in its 17th season, is television’s No. 1 entertainment show in the key 18 to 49 demographic among the networks that report ratings, drawing […]

  • Matt Damon will stop at nothing to save his daughter in Stillwater first trailer

    The Tom McCarthy-directed thriller arrives in theaters July 30.

  • Youngkin wins Virginia GOP nomination for governor

    Businessperson Glenn Youngkin, a first-time candidate, will be the Republican nominee for governor in Virginia.

  • Don't expect Sandra Oh to return to 'Grey's Anatomy': 'I have moved on'

    Oh played Dr. Cristina Yang from 2005 to 2014.

  • Ashley Tisdale Shared the First Photos of Daughter Jupiter's Face

    Drops of Jupiter.

  • How Tig Notaro Digitally Replaced Chris D’Elia in Zack Snyder’s ‘Army of the Dead’

    “I really thought there was going to be a backlash from me replacing Chris. I didn’t think I was going to be trending for being a badass,” comedian says After comedian Chris D’Elia was accused of sexual misconduct, Zack Snyder made the decision to digitally replace his role in “Army of the Dead” with an unusual choice: Tig Notaro. Notaro had never done major stunt work before (she’s done some light action scenes on “Star Trek: Discovery”). But she found herself pretending she was piloting a helicopter while evading a zombie as well as learning how to handle a prop machine gun in Snyder’s film. And because she was digitally replacing another actor who shot his footage months earlier, she had to act largely on her own in front of green screens and without any other actors. Both Notaro and Snyder in an interview with Vulture detailed the elaborate work it took to sub Notaro into “Army of the Dead.” And it was a choice that paid off, because Tig found herself trending on Twitter after images of her chomping on a cigarillo and decked out in military garb went viral. “My phone started blowing up: ‘You’re trending on Twitter! Everybody’s talking about how you’re sexy AF,’ ” Notaro told Vulture Tuesday. “I was so confused. I really thought there was going to be a backlash from me replacing Chris. I didn’t think I was going to be trending for being a badass.” Notaro was first concerned about trying to replicate what D’Elia did, saying that the two are completely different actors and comedians. “I honestly thought, regardless of what’s going on in his personal life, that his performance was excellent. But Zack said, ‘We want you to do exactly what you do.’ And, in turn, that’s all I did,” Notaro said. But Notaro is actually much shorter than D’Elia, so Tig couldn’t simply replicte D’Elia’s movements exactly. So D’Elia had to be completely digitally removed, and shots and angles had to be recreated so that her new movements and dialogue matched up with the other actors in the film. What’s more she did these scenes nearly all herself, only occasionally leaning on her assistant while he was wearing a green suit. Snyder even presented Notaro with a fake Oscar statuette for Best Out-of-Focus actor. “Because I was the only one on set, I started to think I was the star of the movie. Then I told Zack that I realized, Oh, not only am I not the star, but a lot of these shots are me blurred out in the background,” she joked. See more of Tig Notaro and Zack Snyder’s process on “Army of the Dead” here. Check out TheWrap’s review of “Army of the Dead” here. Read original story How Tig Notaro Digitally Replaced Chris D’Elia in Zack Snyder’s ‘Army of the Dead’ At TheWrap

  • Jennifer Lopez 'Didn't See' Ben Affleck 'Until It Was Over' with Alex Rodriguez: Source

    Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez announced they had ended their engagement in a joint statement on April 15

  • How Tom Cruise, Scarlett Johansson and NBC might have just gutted the Golden Globes

    The future of the Golden Globes is in doubt as Hollywood revolts against the telecast's voting body.

  • Iron Maiden Launching Limited-Edition Craft Beer Brand

    "Hellcat," an India Pale Lager, arrives online and in stores this fall

  • Broadway is reopening: See the latest updates on return dates for 'Hamilton,' 'Six' and more shows

    Here are the latest re-opening dates for every Broadway show that has announced its post-COVID plans.

  • Smash Mouth Just Came for Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian on Twitter and I’m Not Okay

    This might be the saltiest tweet…ever?

  • Chris Rock Tells the Heartbreaking Story of the Last Time He Saw Chris Farley

    “I leave, I see him out the window, and I was like, ‘That’s probably the last time I’m going to see him.’ I knew.”

  • Sean Hannity Threatens Jimmy Kimmel: 'Don’t Talk About My Show Anymore'

    "If he wants me to remind his bosses at Disney of all the crap that he’s done over the years ... I’ll be glad to pick that fight," said the Fox News personality.

  • Here’s the Scoop on Why Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Broke Up

    Low-key feeling like Ben Affleck had something to do with their split...

  • SNL Is Accused Of Cultural Appropriation In A Sketch About Gen Z Slang

    Update: In response to the backlash against SNL, co-head writer and “Weekend Update” anchor Michael Che posted a statement on Instagram. “I’ve been reading about how my ‘gen z’ sketch was misappropriating AAVE and I was stunned cause what the f— is ‘AAVE’? I had to look it up,” he wrote in a now-deleted post. “Turns out it’s an acronym for ‘African American vernacular english.’ You know, AAVE! That ol’ saying that actual black people use in conversation all the time…” Che received some backlash for appearing to defend the show and the sketch, rather than examine the harm done by appropriating Black vernacular. He has since removed his post entirely. This story was originally published on May 10. This weekend’s Saturday Night Live episode was already fraught with controversy. Hosted by tech billionaire Elon Musk, SNL has been facing backlash for weeks now over their choice to elevate a COVID conspiracist billionaire. Then, to make matters worse, Musk — masquerading as a comedian — participated in one of the show’s more offensive sketches of the past year. In a segment called “Gen Z Hospital,” SNL attempted to make light of Gen Z slang, but what transpired was a deeply problematic routine that appropriated African-American Vernacular English, or AAVE. During the sketch, a group of friends dressed up as stereotypical Gen Zers — pastel-colored hair, over-the-shoulder fanny packs, absolutely no skinny jeans, the whole nine — were in a hospital waiting room, desperate to hear news of their “bestie” who got into a car accident while doing tricks on Instagram Live. The entire sketch then shows the cast members as Gen Zers speaking to Musk, who played the doctor (heaven forbid), in a distinct vernacular: they described their “bestie” as taking an “L,” hailing her as a “real one,” and then managed to shove the phrases “bro,” “bruh,” “no cap,” “stan,” “go off, king,” “sis,” and “cuh” into a matter of minutes. When their bestie died, the sketch ended with an “iconic” Supreme-branded urn, memorials given in the “It’s the __ for me” format, and a group selfie. Of course, the writers of this sketch saw this as a fun exercise in mocking an entire generation, but what they did was rebrand AAVE as Gen Z slang, and this did not go over well — particularly with Black people online. “Love the relabelling of AAVE and a few assorted BLACK LGBTQ+ phrases as ‘Gen z’ speak,” one Twitter user wrote on Sunday. “Love to see the erasure in real time.” AAVE — a vernacular rooted in African and Caribbean Creole English dialects — was created in Black communities that were enslaved generations ago as a means to communicate with one another. Some words, like “lit,” “bae,” and “slay,” have managed to enter the mainstream, often because they are popularized by Black musicians. And while appropriation of these terms has become so widespread, it’s entirely different when a for-profit platform that reaches millions of people across generations uses an entire language for comedy. “This is why black people (AA) want to gatekeep aave,” another person tweeted. “Aave isn’t some funny internet language created by some teens on TikTok nor is it slang, it’s a whole dialect with its own rules. Black people have been literally speaking like this during slavery of course-more words have been added and changed but still aave is apart of black culture.” For as long as AAVE has been co-opted by the internet — specifically by white communities, both queer and cis — Black history continues to face erasure. “Sis” and “fam” and “cuh” are not terms that originated on TikTok for white people to appropriate in jokes. These words and phrases came from a history of resistance. And Black people were criticized for generations for not using “proper” English until people on the internet adopted our language. The origins of our language are being steadily erased, quickly stolen, and co-opted for mainstream comedy. AAVE has been repackaged as cute. But attributing AAVE to an entire generation of young people — over and over again — will continue to hurt Black communities in this country. SNL has yet to make a statement regarding their use of AAVE. Neither has Elon Musk, who participated in the sketch. But, does this really surprise anyone? After all, they once had a noted racists host the show, too. Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?Pete Davidson Doesn't Get All The Elon Musk DramaSNL Shouldn't Be A Playground For BillionairesShane Gillis Will Not Join SNL