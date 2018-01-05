Donald Glover Reveals He Welcomed Baby No. 2 With Girlfriend Michelle

Donald Glover is a father -- again!

The Atlanta star, who has also been busy with his blockbuster turns in the upcoming films Solo: A Star Wars Story and Lion King, shared with ET's Leanne Aguilera at FX's TCA on Friday that he and girlfriend Michelle have welcomed their second child together.

"She's great. She's good. Baby's born, so she's happier now," the Emmy-winning rapper/writer/actor shared, afterward confirming he is indeed a father of two.

It's no surprise that Glover is keeping a lot on his plate, with his movies, the followup season to Atlanta -- which FX announced on Friday is called Atlanta Robbin' Season, to premiere on March 1 -- as well as fatherhood and his music career (Glover, who records and performs using the moniker, Childish Gambino, is slated to perform at this years GRAMMYs). With all that going on, Glover also expanded on how his creative process works, and in particular, why he doesn't mind letting his projects take a long time to develop.

"I don't rush my work. I don't think we're the type of people to do that. "I'd hate to be like, 'It was worth the wait.' You'll decide that. But it definitely won't be cheap because of that. It's a good season. I really like it."

Congrats!

