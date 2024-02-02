Donald Glover And Maya Erskine Talked About The Most Famous Person In Their Contacts, Their First Jobs, And More During This Costar Test
Mr. & Mrs. Smith just started streaming on Prime Video, and it's one of the shows this winter that I recommend checking out.
In the series, two lonely strangers suddenly land jobs working for a mysterious spy agency that offers them a glorious life of espionage, wealth, world travel, and the icing on the cake? A brownstone in Manhattan. However, there's a catch. The duo must assume new identities and embark on an arranged marriage as Mr. and Mrs. John and Jane Smith.
So, to celebrate the new series, we had Donald Glover and Maya Erskine take a costar test to see how well they really know each other IRL!
From Maya guessing who the most famous person in Donald's phone is...
...to Donald learning what Maya's first TV acting gig was.
They even did some singing after revealing what their go-to karaoke songs would be.
And they genuinely just kept making each other laugh.
The whole thing was so fun and it made me love their dynamic on screen even more.
You can watch Donald and Maya's full costar test below:
All episodes of Mr. & Mrs. Smith Season 1 are streaming now on Prime Video.