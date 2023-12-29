Donald Glover Confirms New Childish Gambino Album Is Coming “Soon”

Donald Glover is ready to re-enter the music scene as Childish Gambino. The multi-hyphenate creative confirmed that new tunes are on the way. Speaking briefly with TMZ on Thursday (Dec. 28), the 40-year-old shared minimal details of a pending release.

“Another album soon,” shares the musician when asked what he has planned next. This is not the first time this year the Awaken, My Love performer has teased new music. His last album 3.15.20 was issued more than three years ago.

In January, at the Golden Globes, Glover shared, “I’m actually in the studio. I’ve been bringing people in, like secret people, working on little things. I’ve been just making it for fun right now. But soon something will happen. I promise.”

Childish Gambino performs onstage during the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 21, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

And he did not stop there.

“You’ll see,” he explained months later in October through laughter. “You’ll see. I know that’s cryptic, but I swear to God… You know, I don’t do this sh*t for money and sh*t. There’s a famous Cam’ron clip that me and my brother love. Cam is on the radio talking to Mase or somebody, and he says, ‘Man, I do this because I’m nice. I don’t need the money. I do this because I’m nice, man.’ And I’m like, yeah, I do this because I’m nice.”

Despite the aforementioned 2020 project standing as Childish Gambino’s most recent solo effort, he joined KIRBY on the EP for Swarm, the drama series he co-created and released earlier this year.

Additionally, in August 2022, Gambino joined Black Party on “I Love You More Than You Know” and appeared on Latto’s “Sunshine” alongside Lil Wayne in March of that year.

