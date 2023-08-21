‘I Don’t Even Have Enough Money To Buy My Kids Food’: Viral Pink Sauce Creator Reportedly Broke and Facing Eviction, Claims She’s Being ‘Financially Sabotaged’ By Former Manufacturers

Veronica Shaw, socially known as Chef Pii and the creator of the viral Pink Sauce, claims she is in financial ruin and unable to properly care for her children, due to a soured business deal.

“I am a single mom and I do everything for my kids. Right now I don’t even have enough money to buy my kids food on my own,” she wrote on a GoFundMe page, hoping to reach a $100,000 goal.

Shaw became somewhat of an overnight sensation in 2022 when her unique condiment became all the craze on social media. She attempted to fulfill thousands of orders with a three-person staff as demand for the then-milk-based sauce grew out of control.

Veronica Shaw, known as Chef Pii, claims Dave’s Gourmet is withholding royalty payments for her viral Pink Sauce. (Photos: Chef.pii/Instagram.)

As a result of her inexperience with manufacturing food, the Florida-based chef faced harsh criticism when customers received rancid bottles of the condiment and crushed containers. Questions about food safety grew exponentially when she unintentionally admitted during a live chat with her followers that her product was not FDA regulated.

In stepped Dave’s Gourmet, a specialty food company and distributor with 30 years in the industry. As Shaw’s popularity seemingly dwindled, the company hoped “to lend a helping hand as an industry stalwart to a budding foodie and entrepreneur,” company president David Neuman told Rolling Stone in January.

“Clearly, she needed to commercialize her product idea and didn’t have the experience to get this done as quickly as her followers were calling for,” added Neuman.

What’s happening with Chef Pii and her pink sauce is beyond sad. This woman needs help. Regardless how you feel about the pink sauce this could happen to anybody with a dream and no education behind running that business. pic.twitter.com/kA4zNOAaJH — Jelly Santos (@MrsJellySantos) August 19, 2023

Five months into the deal, Pink Sauce relaunched at 4,300 Walmart locations as a product that boasts of being gluten-free and vegan. Once priced at $20 and shipped directly from Shaw, it now retails for $7.78 at the store and $9.99 on the Dave’s Gourmet website. Aside from customer comments about the varying color, it seemed all was well.

But Shaw claims she is being denied royalties. “I made a few mistakes on the way. Which lead me to trust a company that is trying to take everything away from me. They lied to me. They are not paying me and are not being transparent about records,” she stated in her emergency plea for funds.

The entrepreneur further alleged that the hot sauce and pasta sauce retailer has refused to reimburse her for marketing expenses, leaving her to feel “silenced and financially sabotaged.” “I am currently facing an eviction that has gone into default the sheriffs can come to my door any day now. I need legal help,” she wrote in her plea.

Shaw and her kids have been getting by with the help of $20 a day from her disabled mother, she said. The status of her partnership with Dave’s Gourmet is unclear, however, Shaw continues to promote the condiment across social platforms.