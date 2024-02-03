Don Murray, Oscar nominee who once played opposite Marilyn Monroe, dies at 94: Reports

Don Murray, pictured here in 2009, has died at 94, according to The New York Times and The Washington Post.

Don Murray, the actor who earned an Oscar nomination for performing opposite Marilyn Monroe in the 1956 rom-com "Bus Stop," has reportedly died at 94.

His son, Christopher Murray, confirmed the news Friday to The New York Times. The Washington Post also reported on his death, citing a representative for Christopher Murray.

USA TODAY has reached out to Don Murray's representative for confirmation.

In 1957, Murray landed a best supporting actor nomination at the 29th annual Academy Awards but lost to Anthony Quinn, who played the painter Paul Gauguin in "Lust for Life."

In the late '60s, he landed a leading role in ABC's one-season Western drama "The Outcasts," which had him performing alongside Otis Young. A decade later, he starred in a leading role in the CBS soap opera "Knots Landing" — a "Dallas" spinoff that premiered in 1979 — and went on to play Sid Fairgate until the character died in Season 3.

Murray remained active in Hollywood into his later years, according to his IMDB page, with roles in both film and TV projects.

He appeared in eight episodes of the 2017 "Twin Peaks" revival on Showtime, which continued the storyline in David Lynch's series that aired two seasons on ABC in the early '90s. Per IMDB, his most recent role was in a Western film called "Promise," which came out in 2021.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Don Murray, Oscar-nominated actor from 'Bus Stop', has died: Reports