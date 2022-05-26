Don McLean cancels NRA gig after school shooting: 'It would be disrespectful and hurtful for me to perform'

Don McLean has dropped out of the National Rifle Association convention in the wake of the Uvalde, Texas, elementary school shooting.

"In light of the recent events in Texas, I have decided it would be disrespectful and hurtful for me to perform for the NRA at their convention in Houston this week," the "American Pie" singer, 76, told Yahoo Entertainment in a statement. "I’m sure all the folks planning to attend this event are shocked and sickened by these events as well. After all, we are all Americans."

He added, "I share the sorrow for this terrible, cruel loss with the rest of the nation."

The event runs Friday through Sunday at the George R. Brown convention center. McLean was among the scheduled performers at Saturday's Grand Ole Night of Freedom concert also including Lee Greenwood, Larry Gatlin and Restless Heart's Larry Stewart.

"American Pie" singer Don McLean has dropped out of his scheduled performance at the Houston NRA convention this weekend. (Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

McLean is still touted as a performer on the event website.

Former president Donald Trump, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott are all still scheduled to appear at the controversial organization's event, being held about 280 miles from the scene of the horrific school shooting.

Despite calls for the event to be moved out of Texas or canceled after the school shooting, Trump said on Wednesday, "America needs real solutions and real leadership in this moment, not politicians and partisanship. That’s why I will keep my longtime commitment to speak in Texas at the NRA Convention and deliver an important address to America."

On Tuesday, an 18 year old entered the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde and fatally shot 19 fourth graders and two teachers. His rampage began earlier when he shot his grandmother.

The shooter legally purchased an AR-15 style rifle on May 17 — one day after he turned 18. On May 18, he purchased 375 rounds of ammunition, and on May 20, he purchased a second rifle.