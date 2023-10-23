Don Mancini discusses creating and developing the ‘Child’s Play’ franchise over the last 35 years

Director Don Mancini talks with Yahoo Entertainment’s Kevin Polowy about how he created the concept of the Chucky doll for the 1988 film “Child’s Play,” and continuing on with the franchise over 35 years, comprising six more movies and three seasons of “Chucky” the TV show.

Video Transcript

KEVIN POLOWY: When you created this series, I mean, could you have ever even imagined that you'd still be making "Chucky" projects 35 years later?

DON MANCINI: No. No. I mean, I might have dreamed it. I mean, I know I dreamed it because when I wrote it, it was in the wake of "Halloween" and "Friday the 13th" and "Nightmare on Elm Street" had become viable franchises and were happening at that time in the mid '80s when I was a film student at UCLA. We were living in a world where you would get regular installments of all three of those slasher series. So I dreamed it. But, like, the fact that it actually worked out, you know, I felt like I won the lottery in that.

KEVIN POLOWY: Take us back to the very beginning. Do you remember-- I'm sure you've been asked this. Do you remember the moment the idea for "Chucky" struck you?

DON MANCINI: Mm-hm, yeah, I do. It was in the wake of the movie "Gremlins." And I was a big Joe Dante fan. And "Gremlins" was his latest movie in 1984. And, you know, I realized with that movie that animatronics had gotten to the point that they were so sophisticated that anything you could write, you know, basically, puppeteers could do in terms of nuance.

Then the Cabbage Patch doll craze-- Cabbage Patch Kid craze happened in the mid '80s. It was a huge deal, with lines down the block and literal fights breaking out in stores when people-- they would sell out. So interesting. And so being a horror fan, I had seen other movies in the genre that dealt with the living doll concept.

KEVIN POLOWY: "Chucky" season 3 premiered this month on Syfy. People are loving the series, clearly. You guys are getting the greenlight for a new series. What would you say is fresh and exciting about season 3?

DON MANCINI: Well, certainly, our new setting, the White House, is a new reset that I think is really, I hope-- it seems like it's gone over as fascinating. I've long been interested in White-- haunted White House lore. There are a lot of fascinating stories.

And it's something I've been interested in separate from "Chucky" even for a long time. And I've been doing research about it and wanted to write something about the haunted White House. I love haunted house stories. Along with the White House storyline, we also have Tiffany in prison. So Tiffany in "Orange is the New Black," which has also been a lot of fun to explore.

KEVIN POLOWY: Is it even possible to jump the shark with "Chucky?" Or can you just keep getting more and more outrageous? Will people-- will people ride with you no matter where you take this series?

DON MANCINI: Well, we'll see, right?

[LAUGHTER]

You know, I hope we'll have the opportunity to keep testing that on a yearly basis. But logic would dictate that at some point, I may jump that shark. Like, I hope not. But I think whatever we do, the important thing is that we always keep one foot on the ground somehow.