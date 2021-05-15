Don Lemon Announces 'I Am Not Leaving CNN' After Implying On-Air That He Was Leaving CNN — Watch

Michael Ausiello
1 min read
CNN Tonight anchor Don Lemon is clarifying a cryptic on-air announcement he made that implied his tenure at the news network was coming to an end.

At the conclusion of Friday’s broadcast, Lemon sent social media into hyperdrive when he informed viewers, “This is the last night [of] CNN Tonight with Don Lemon,” adding, “It’s been really, really great. I appreciate all the years of CNN Tonight with Don Lemon, but changes are coming, and I will fill you in.” (Watch video here.)

Less than 30 minutes later, Lemon posted a short video (watch below) on Twitter to set the record straight. “Everybody calm down,” he said. “I didn’t say I was leaving CNN. I just said it was the end of an era for CNN Tonight with Don Lemon. I am not leaving CNN.”

He then urged viewers to “tune in” to CNN “Monday at 10 o’clock” to find out how the cliffhanger plays out.

“That’s it,” he concluded. “So relax, I’m not leaving.”

