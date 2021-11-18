Don Johnson Missed Screening of Daughter Dakota's New Movie Because of 'False Positive' COVID Scare

don johnson and dakota johnson

A brief COVID scare led to Don Johnson missing a screening of his daughter Dakota Johnson's new movie, The Lost Daughter.

In an interview with SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live on Wednesday, the 71-year-old actor recalled the story.

Johnson arrived at the screening a half hour early to take a COVID test, he recalled on the show. After taking the test at the event, Johnson was asked to come into the theater and take his seat.

"The dude comes in and he says, 'Mr. Johnson, could you step outside, I want to talk to you.' I said, 'No, whatever you got to say, just tell me here.' And he's, he gets really nervous. He leans down and whispers in my ear, 'You tested positive.' So I went, 'No, I didn't.' He said, 'Yes, you did,'" recalled Johnson who was with his wife Kelly Phleger at the time.

"So he asked me to get up. I went out and he got to Kelly. I immediately had my assistant to call a second opinion. And of course it was a false positive, but the movie it was too late. I couldn't see the movie, so I am dying to see the movie, but I'm still happy to be COVID free."

The official description for The Lost Daughter reads, "Alone on a seaside vacation, Leda (Olivia Colman) becomes consumed with a young mother and daughter as she watches them on the beach. Unnerved by their compelling relationship, (and their raucous and menacing extended family), Leda is overwhelmed by her own memories of the terror, confusion and intensity of early motherhood."

The synopsis continues, "An impulsive act shocks Leda into the strange and ominous world of her own mind, where she is forced to face the unconventional choices she made as a young mother and their consequences."

Johnson also opened up about his relationship with ex-wife, Melanie Griffith with the television talk show host.

When asked how often the two interact he said, "We talk quite often. I mean, we're, you know, when you have children together, I, I learned, I learned a very powerful lesson, for anybody that's paying attention out there."

"When you are, when you have a child with someone, whether you're married or not you're with that someone forever. And I'm okay with that. I love Melanie. And, you know, and we get along and, and, and the kids are healthier because of it," he said when asked about how often the two interact."

He also got personal about his sex life and didn't hold back from sharing details with Cohen.

The host asked Johnson whether he still had the same sex drive from when he was younger.

"Yeah. It's awesome. Actually, you actually get better at it," he said.

The Lost Daughter premieres in select theaters Dec. 17 and on Netflix Dec. 31.