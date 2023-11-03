The Domino Revival (Fathom Events 30 Second Encore Trailer)
The Domino Revival takes moviegoers on an extraordinary journey with Mike Signorelli and a group of revivalists during a pivotal period in our nation's history. As society's fascination with the supernatural intensifies, this film unveils the awe-inspiring power of Jesus Christ. Through compelling Gospel preaching, documented miracles, triumph over despair, and liberation from demons, The Domino Revival captures the essence of spiritual hunger and delivers a profound cinematic experience.