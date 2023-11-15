Dominic Cooper Joins Second Season of Anne-Marie Duff Police Drama ‘Suspect’

“Mamma Mia!” star Dominic Cooper has joined the second season of U.K. police drama “Suspect.”

Fronted by Anne-Marie Duff (“Bad Sisters”), “Suspect” tells the story of bereaved psychotherapist Dr Susannah Newman (Duff) as she tries to track down a serial killer before he strikes again. The Channel 4 show is an adaptation of Danish series Forhøret (“Face to Face”) created by Christoffer Boe.

Cooper joins as a mysterious new client, Jon Fallow, who claims under hypnosis to be a murderer. When he reveals his plan to kill again, Susannah knows he must be stopped. Before the police arrive Jon escapes and Susannah sets out on a deadly mission to save his next victim’s life.

“I’m so pleased to be returning to ‘Suspect’ to be able to dig deeper into the character of Dr Susannah Newman,” said Duff. “Expect lots of twists, turns and revelations alongside more questions to be answered. I can’t wait for viewers to see what we’ve done with the second series.”

Ben Miller also returns as Susannah’s former lover Detective Superintendent Richard Grove while Tamsin Greig (“Friday Night Dinner”) joins the cast as Natasha Groves alongside Vinette Robinson (“Boiling Point”) as Louisa McAdams, Eddie Marsan (“The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe”) as Alistair Underwood, Celine Buckens (“Showtrial”) as Sapphire, Nicholas Pinnock (“Top Boy”) as Joseph Buckley and Gina McKee (“Bodyguard”) as Kate.

The eight-part drama is written by Joy Wilkinson (‘Lockwood & Co”) and David Allison (“The Couple Next Door”) and directed by Carolina Giammetta (“Before We Die”). Dylan Rees (“Heartstopper”) is series producer.

“Suspect” is produced by Eagle Eye Drama for Channel 4 in association with Happy Duck Films and the Belgian Tax Shelter. BritBox International co-produce. Jo McGrath and Walter Iuzzolino are the executive producers. Reemah Sakaan and Stephen Nye are the executive producers for Britbox International. Christoffer Boe, Jonas Allen and Peter Bose also exec produce.

The show will air next year on Channel 4 in the U.K. and on BritBox International in the U.S. and Canada. Fremantle are repping international rights.

