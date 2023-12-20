Domina: Season 2

The epic, sweeping eight-part drama series takes place during one of the most provocative periods in Roman history. Filmed in Rome, Domina follows the extraordinary rise of Emperor Augustus Caesar’s third wife, Livia Drusilla, played by Kasia Smutniak (Perfetti Sconosciuti, Loro, Devils). The series will bring to life the exploits, affairs, and battles for political clout that surrounded this power couple who sat at the heart of the Roman Empire.

View comments