Dolly Parton Wanted to Cover Miley Cyrus' 'Wrecking Ball' Since It 'Hit' Her Like Whitney Houston's 'I Will Always Love You'

The icon's first rock album 'Rockstar' is due Nov. 17

Dolly Parton will always love Miley Cyrus' "Wrecking Ball."

On Friday, the country legend, 77, teamed up with the "Flowers" singer, 30, for a new rendition of Cyrus' 2013 hit "Wrecking Ball" for her forthcoming album Rockstar.

The track, which begins as a stripped-back piano ballad explodes into an electric guitar duet featuring both singers. By the song's conclusion, the duo pays a brief tribute to Parton's classic "I Will Always Love You" and the mashup the duo performed during Miley's New Year's Eve Party in January.

Parton shared a video on Instagram celebrating the release of the team-up where she explains why she wanted to put her own spin on the song.

Vijat Mohindra/NBC via Getty Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus

“I remember the first time I heard ‘Wrecking Ball,’ it hit me the same way as it did the first time I heard ‘I Will Always Love You’ by Whitney Houston,” Parton said in the clip. “I was driving, heard that one, and I almost wrecked. And when I heard ‘Wrecking Ball,’ I almost wrecked again. I thought when it started into that chorus, ‘It hit me like a wrecking ball,’ I thought, ‘Well, how great can a song be?'”

Parton wrote in the caption that when she heard the track she "thought how great can a song be and how great can Miley Cyrus be?"

"I thought, I have to have that song on my rock album and I have to have Miley sing it with me! I love it and I hope you do!" she wrote.

Cyrus also shared her gratitude for the collaboration on Instagram on Friday.

"I’ve grown up covering my Aunt Dollys music & it’s an honor to hear her singing one of my songs," she wrote in a caption alongside a photo of her singing on-stage dressed in a black and leopard print ensemble with her godmother.



She continued: "I love you Aunt Dolly! I’m so happy to add another collaboration under our bedazzled (studded leather) belt! We’re ROCKSTARS now! You can hear so much sweetness and love on this record. Excited to share it with everyone. Forever your Doll Baby, Miley."

Kevin Mazur/Getty Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton in Los Angeles in February 2019

On Nov. 17, Parton is set to release her new album Rockstar — a collection of rock duets with musicians including Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Elton John, Pink, Brandi Carlile, Melissa Etheridge and Sting, among others.

"I'm so excited to finally present my first Rock and Roll album Rockstar! I am very honored and privileged to have worked with some of the greatest iconic singers and musicians of all time and to be able to sing all the iconic songs throughout the album was a joy beyond measure," the country icon said in a press release.

She added, "I hope everybody enjoys the album as much as I've enjoyed putting it together!"

