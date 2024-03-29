Dolly Parton, Victoria Monét, Hailey Bieber & More Stars React to Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter’: ‘Whew’

In the hours since Beyoncé dropped her new album Cowboy Carter first thing Friday (March 29), the expansive, genre-bending project has captured a lot of people’s attention — including a number of fellow celebrities.

That includes the A-list collaborators featured on the LP, who are now able to hear all 27 tracks for the first time. For instance, Dolly Parton — who contributed a witty spoken interlude titled “Dolly P” to Cowboy Carter — shared her reaction to Bey’s re-imagining of her 1973 classic “Jolene.” “Wow,” the country legend wrote on Instagram. “Beyoncé is giving that girl some trouble and she deserves it!”

More from Billboard

Dionne Warwick also loved Bey’s new “Jolene,” as did Hailey Bieber. The 83-year-old vocalist tweeted a screenshot of the track Friday, simply writing, “Wonderful,” while the 27-year-old model posted it to Instagram Stories and added, “Whew.”

Nancy Sinatra, meanwhile, was “delighted” that Bey sampled her 1965 single “These Boots Are Made for Walkin’” on “Ya Ya.” “To have a little piece of one of my records in a @Beyonce song is very meaningful to me because I love her,” she wrote on X. “She represents what is great about today’s music and I’m delighted to be a tiny part of it.”

She added, “This may be the best sample of ‘Boots’ yet! And the beat goes on…”

Preceded by the Billboard Hot 100-topping “Texas Hold ‘Em” and fellow lead single “16 Carriages,” Cowboy Carter follows up Bey’s critically acclaimed 2022 album Renaissance. The new album, which finds the star embracing and experimenting with country music, also features cameos from Willie Nelson, Miley Cyrus, Post Malone, Shaboozey, Willie Jones and more.

This year’s best new artist Grammy winner Victoria Monét wrote of the record on X, “How are any of us expected to get rest after that.”

“Thank you Beyoncé, for living for your art .. in true Virgo fashion,” tweeted Keke Palmer. “The dedication! Remarkable.”

See how more stars are reacting to Cowboy Carter below.

To have a little piece of one of my records in a @Beyonce song is very meaningful to me because I love her. She represents what is great about today’s music and I’m delighted to be a tiny part of it. This may be the best sample of “Boots” yet! And the beat goes on… #Beyonce pic.twitter.com/M7VXqVlP62 — Nancy Sinatra (@NancySinatra) March 29, 2024

QUEEN 🐝🤠 — Metro Boomin (@MetroBoomin) March 29, 2024

How are any of us expected to get rest after that — Victoria Monét (@VictoriaMonet) March 29, 2024

Sweet honey buckiin honestly FFS!!! 🥵 — Victoria Monét (@VictoriaMonet) March 29, 2024

Thank you Beyoncé, for living for your art .. in true Virgo fashion. The dedication! Remarkable. 🫶🏾 — Keke Palmer (@KekePalmer) March 29, 2024

Beyoncé can’t be fucked with. — GloRilla 🦍 (@GloTheofficial) March 29, 2024

https://twitter.com/VP/status/1773800228191178752

This ain't Texas, this is Sesame Street! 🐴🤠😂❤️ pic.twitter.com/F5xXXelcQm — Elmo (@elmo) March 29, 2024

Beyoncé is first and foremost a VOCALIST. Don’t you ever forget it. #COWBOYCARTER — Kevin McHale (@druidDUDE) March 29, 2024

Best of Billboard