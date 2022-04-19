Dolly Parton says people told her to 'change her look': 'I wasn't a natural beauty'
The Phoenix Suns are the top overall seed in the 2022 NBA Playoffs. Heres how often the best-regular season team has gone on to win the Finals in recent history.
Reginae Carter gives us the formula to loving yourself and ignoring the haters.
The former Friends costars showed off new merch from the hit television show that will benefit the non-profit organizations Americares and EBMRF
Autism Awareness Month is a time to amplify autistic voices. Here are harmful or stereotypical things autistic people wish everyone would stop saying.
The snap left fans speculating about a possible music collaboration
Wisconsin Democratic Gov. Tony Evers vetoed more than two dozen bills on Friday that were passed by Republicans in the state's legislature, including a proposal that would have established a parental bill of rights.
Catherine Zeta-Jones and husband Michael Douglas decided to spend their Easter holiday reuniting with their two kids, son Dylan, 21, and daughter Carys, 18. The family came together on Dylan’s college campus — and it looks like the A-list actors tried to be as low-key as possible. Wearing a baseball cap and sunglasses, Douglas hung […]
The late night host noticed something bizarre in the Instagram feed of the former president's son.
Jessie James Decker took to the CMT Music Awards red carpet with husband Eric Decker in a nude mini dress that had fans in a frenzy.
Britney Spears is headed back to court, but this time it’s not for her conservatorship, it’s for being caught speeding on a California freeway. According to new legal documents, obtained by The Blast, the ‘Toxic’ singer was busted by the California Highway Patrol for driving at an “unsafe speed for prevailing conditions.” The ticket was […]
Diamond Dave has an interesting choice for who should handle vocals. David Lee Roth Offers Ideal Lineup for Van Halen Tribute Tour as Joe Satriani Confirms Jason Newsted’s Revelation Jon Hadusek
N.O.R.E. said on a recent 'Drink Champs' episode with Snoop Dogg that Jay-Z told him Em would only play the halftime show if Fif joined him.
Mariah Carey looked amazing in a glittering one-piece as she danced in her pool to a new remix.
"Glory Days" played after a commercial break on "Outnumbered" and Kennedy was not happy.
Spider-Man: No Way Home stars Zendaya and Tom Holland dodged drizzle on their way from dinner on Easter eve
After stepping out with model Kathryne Padgett, Alex Rodriguez took a family trip with his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis and their kids. See their smiling selfie below.
The star can't stop flaunting her 8.5-carat sparkler.
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar finally weighed in on Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty — and he is not a fan, to say the least. The NBA living legend, actor and activist took apart the HBO series in a Tuesday Substack blog post he titled “Winning Time Isn’t Just Deliberately Dishonest, It’s Drearily Dull.” Abdul-Jabbar, […]
For Melissa Gorga, Joe Gorga, and their kids, Sundays are all about enjoying delicious meals together. While the day typically includes everything from "the best" breakfast to pasta with Melissa's homemade sauce, The Real Housewives of New Jersey family recently took their Sunday tradition up a notch with an over-the-top spread for Easter. In her April 17 Instagram Stories, Melissa shared a look at some of the mouthwatering bites that she and her loved ones enjoyed while celebrating the holiday.
"Hard to believe that's a mother of three."