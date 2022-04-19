Dolly Parton says people told her to 'change her look': 'I wasn't a natural beauty'

Lifestyle Bravo

For Melissa Gorga, Joe Gorga, and their kids, Sundays are all about enjoying delicious meals together. While the day typically includes everything from "the best" breakfast to pasta with Melissa's homemade sauce, The Real Housewives of New Jersey family recently took their Sunday tradition up a notch with an over-the-top spread for Easter. In her April 17 Instagram Stories, Melissa shared a look at some of the mouthwatering bites that she and her loved ones enjoyed while celebrating the holiday.