Dolly Parton will reveal 'passion for fashion' in book 'Behind the Seams: My Life In Rhinestones'

Dolly Parton's ability to build a lucrative brand from her "endearing, convention-defining, distinctly Dolly style" is the focus of "Behind the Seams: My Life in Rhinestones," her latest book.

The 336-page book, out Oct. 17 from Ten Speed Press, is the second in a planned trilogy that began with her 2020 best-seller "Songteller: My Life in Lyrics."

"My Life in Rhinestones," which a news release says springs from Parton's "lifelong passion for fashion," is co-writtten with Holly George-Warren and curated by Rebecca Seaver.

"It costs a lot of money to look this cheap," Parton, 77, has famously stated. Comparatively, "Behind the Seams: My Life in Rhinestones" has a retail price of $50.

The book will also be sold as an audiobook, read by Parton and including archival audio and music.

"I am happy, proud, and excited to present my book 'Behind the Seams' to the public," the recently christened Rock and Roll Hall of Famer said in a statement. "It is my hope that you will enjoy a look at my life in costume and hair and get to know some of the great people who have helped shape my life and my look."

The book will reveal Parton's private costume archive: heels, makeup, stage clothes and wigs, including her October 1978 Playboy cover bunny suit and Studio 54 eveningwear. Moreover, Parton discusses the clothes her mother would sew from feed sacks (including her famous "Coat of Many Colors").

The news release calls it "an indispensable guide to forging your own path to beauty and confidence."

Parton is currently working on a rock album featuring a long list of music icons, including Paul McCartney, Stevie Nicks and Elton John.

The book follows Parton's recent partnership with Duncan Hines for Dolly-branded baking mixes.

In August 2021, Forbes estimated Parton's net worth at $350 million.

