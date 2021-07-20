Dolly Parton poses in Playboy outfit for husband’s birthday: ‘He still thinks I’m a hot chick’

Dolly Parton wanted to pose for Playboy for her 75th birthday. Instead, she's getting the next best thing. (Charles Sykes/Invision/Associated Press)

Hello, Dolly!

Country music legend Dolly Parton knows exactly how to please her husband, Carl Dean.

To ring in Carl’s birthday, Dolly decided to surprise him with something extra special.

Forget the cake! Instead, Dolly slipped on a Playboy bunny outfit to recreate her famous 1978 cover showcasing her contagious smile, white tie and black bunny outfit.

It’s always #HotGirlSummer for my husband, Carl 💝 Happy birthday my love! pic.twitter.com/utz7Atpk3F — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) July 20, 2021

“Today is July 20. It’s my husband Carl’s birthday and you’re probably wondering why I’m dressed like this,” the singer said in a video posted to her social media.

“Remember some time back I said I was going to pose for Playboy magazine when I was 75? Well, I’m 75 and they don’t have a magazine anymore but my husband always loved the original cover of Playboy, so I was trying to think of something to do to make him happy. He still thinks I’m a hot chick after 57 years — and I’m not going to try to talk him out of that.”

“I did a little photoshoot in this little outfit and I had a cover made of the new Dolly. The first one, remember this?” she asked, showing viewers the older cover. “I was kind of a little butterball in that one. Well, I’m string cheese now. But he’ll probably think I’m cream cheese … I hope.”

She concluded, “You think Playboy ought to pay me for at least a photoshoot? I do.”

Dolly Parton on the October 1978 cover of Playboy. (Playboy)

Last year, Dolly called into the Scott Mills and Chris Stark show on BBC Radio 5 and hinted that she wanted to pose for Playboy again in honor of her 75th birthday.

"I just might do it. If I can do it in good taste and they [Playboy] want it, we'll do it along with a really good interview inside," she told Mills and Stark at the time. "So, yeah, it's possible. Yep, we've talked about it."

