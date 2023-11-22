Dolly Parton performs at Dallas Cowboys halftime show: How to watch, livestream

Dolly Parton is performing during the halftime show for the Dallas Cowboys' Thanksgiving Day game against the Washington Commanders at Dallas' AT&T Stadium.

This is Parton's first time performing on Thanksgiving Day. The show comes after Parton's newest album "Rockstar" came out on Nov. 17. It's her first rock'n'roll album of her storied career.

The event will also be the opening act for The Salvation Army's Red Kettle Kickoff, a fundraising campaign, fittingly bringing the queen of philanthropy, Parton herself, to support the campaign.

Here is what you need to know about the performance.

When does Dolly Parton perform for the Cowboys' game?

Thursday's game starts at 3:30 pm CST. The halftime performance will likely take place around 5 p.m. as professional games typically last about three hours. Parton's halftime show is set to last for over six minutes.

Get ready to watch @DollyParton rock the #RedKettleKickoff halftime show this Thanksgiving 🎸



Tune in to @CBSSports November 23rd at 3:30 PM CST for a performance you won’t want to miss! pic.twitter.com/M0hwBe5NeF — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) October 16, 2023

How to watch/livestream Dolly Parton's halftime show performance

The performance will premiere on the CBS Sports Network. CBS Sports Network can be streamed on YouTube TV or DirecTV Stream. You can also watch CBS Sports Network on Fubo TV and Hulu.

Fans with cable can also watch on their local CBS channel.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Dolly Parton sings at Dallas Cowboys Thanksgiving game: How to watch