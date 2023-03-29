Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks to Co-Host 2023 Academy of Country Music Awards

ACM_DollyGarth-_-credit-Art-Streiber - Credit: Art Streiber*

Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks, two of the most outsized personalities in country music, will share hosting duties for the 2023 Academy of Country Music Awards. The hosting gig marks Brooks’ first stint on the show, but he’s in good hands alongside Parton, who returns for her second consecutive year. The ACMs stream live on Prime Video from Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas, on Thursday, May 11, at 8 p.m. EST.

“I am thrilled to return to host the ACM Awards, this time with my friend Garth,” Parton shared in a statement. “While I’ve had the pleasure of spending time with him throughout the years, I can’t believe we’ve never had the chance to work together. In addition, getting to see all this great new talent in Country music, I am excited to have the chance to premiere the lead single from my upcoming rock album on the show!”

Brooks joins the ACM Awards ahead of the launch of his Las Vegas residency. “Anyone with Dolly Parton makes a fantastic couple,” he added.

“We couldn’t be more excited to bring this legendary pair together for the first time ever as Country Music’s Party of the Year heads to the Dallas Cowboys World Headquarters,” Damon Whiteside, the Academy of Country Music CEO and the ACM Awards’ executive producer. “From exclusive superstar performances to unexpected collaborations to the industry’s most exciting emerging talent, fans are in for an unforgettable night that can only be seen on the ACM Awards stage!”

This year’s ceremony sees the ACM Awards returning to Texas for the first time since 2015. Traditionally held in Las Vegas, the ACMs moved to Nashville during the pandemic. ACM Awards nominees, performers, and presenters for 2023 will be announced in the coming weeks. Last year’s show, held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, was hosted by Parton, Gabby Barrett, and Jimmie Allen.

(Rolling Stone’s parent company, Penske Media, recently acquired Dick Clark Productions, which produces the ACM Awards.)

