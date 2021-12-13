Doja Cat Tests Positive for COVID-19, Drops Out of Jingle Ball Tour: 'Wish I Could Be There'

Cat poses backstage during iHeartRadio 102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball 2021 presented by Capital One at The Forum on December 03, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

Rich Polk/Getty

Doja Cat has withdrawn from the 2021 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour after revealing she tested positive for COVID-19.

The "Kiss Me More" songstress, 26, announced her diagnosis on Sunday after revealing that members of her production team tested positive days prior.

"I'm sad to share that I just tested positive as well and will no longer be able to perform on the rest of the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour," she wrote in a statement shared on Instagram.

Doja Cat

Doja Cat/Instagram

The Grammy nominee added that her "spirits are down" since she has to drop out of future concert dates in Philadelphia, Washington D.C., Atlanta and Miami.

"I'm doing okay and look forward to recovering and getting back out there as soon as I can! The rest of the tour stops have some really great lineups, wish I could be there. Much love xo," the singer concluded.

This is the second time Doja has revealed she tested positive for the virus since July 2020, when she told UK radio station CapitalXTRA at the time that she was feeling "okay" after having a "four-day symptom freak out."

RELATED: Doja Cat Contracted COVID-19 Months After She Said She Wasn't 'Scared' of the Virus

Doja Cat, whose real name is Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, originally announced on Friday that she would have to skip two of her scheduled Jingle Ball performances in Boston and New York City, after a "few members" of her team tested positive for COVID.

They "are now on quarantine," she wrote in a statement. "For the health and wellbeing of the rest of our crew, we are following all the appropriate safety measurements and necessary precautions, which means I won't be able to perform at iHeartRadio's New York Z100 and Boston KISS FM Jingle Ball."

She added, "I'm extremely disappointed, Jingle Ball has a great line up for you all, wish I could be there. Much love to all my fans."

Story continues

RELATED: Doja Cat Cancels Jingle Ball Appearances After Team Tests COVID Positive: 'I'm Extremely Disappointed'

The Jingle Ball Tour is the latest holiday concert series to be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Over the weekend, it was announced that Lil Nas X and Coldplay would both be forced to withdraw from Capital FM's 2021 Jingle Bell Ball in London after members of their respective teams tested positive for COVID.

"Of course, everyone at Capital is absolutely gutted, but the show must go on," the U.K. radio station said of the news.

RELATED VIDEO: Doja Cat On Working With Ariana Grande & The Weeknd for Latest Hit Singles During Lockdown

British rapper ArrDee and rocker Tom Grennan joined the show's lineup in wake of the artists' withdrawals, according to the statement. Both performers were slated to take the stage on Saturday, with Justin Bieber performing an extended set, as well.

On Sunday, ArrDee returned for a second set, while Ed Sheeran also extended his scheduled performance.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from the CDC, WHO and local public health departments. PEOPLE has partnered with GoFundMe to raise money for the COVID-19 Relief Fund, a GoFundMe.org fundraiser to support everything from frontline responders to families in need, as well as organizations helping communities. For more information or to donate, click here.