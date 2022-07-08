Doja Cat calls Noah Schnapp a 'weasel' for sharing DMs about Joseph Quinn

Doja Cat calls out Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp for sharing their private messages on TikTok. (Photos: Getty Images)

Doja Cat slammed Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp for posting their private conversation to TikTok. On Thursday, Schnapp shared screenshots of messages the "Woman" singer sent him inquiring about his co-star Joseph Quinn. "Noah can you tell Joseph to hmu? Wait no. Does he have a girlfriend?" Doja, 26, wrote.

Schnapp's TikTok quickly went viral and Doja was not happy about it. The "Need to Know" singer addressed the "snake" move in a video of her own.

"To be fair, this is like a kid. Noah, I don't know how old he is, but he's not even over 21... When you're that young, you make mistakes, you do dumb s***. I'm, like, trying to be super fair," Doja began. (Schnapp is 17.) "You do dumb s***, you say dumb s***, you f*** up relationships with people, you make mistakes. You're supposed to do stuff like that so that you know not to do it in the future. I did my share of f*** ups so that I don't f*** up again."

Still, Doja let the actor have it, saying the fact he "went and posted a private conversation between me and him is so unbelievably, like, socially unaware and whack."

"That's like borderline snake s***. That's like weasel s***. I'm not saying that encapsulates his entire personality," the Grammy winner continued. "I made an assumption that he was gonna be chill about it and he went and shared information that I didn’t feel comfortable with him sharing."

The internet seems to be more Team Schnapp.

Doja has been criticized by some for asking a 17-year-old to play matchmaker to begin with. The singer also made her interest in Quinn known publicly back in May. After her video message to Schnapp went viral, "He's 17" started trending on Twitter.

I love Doja Cat, but why are you messaging a kid about connecting with an actor you could’ve easily just searched for on IG or asked your team to contact for you. Clearly, she did this for some sort of attention & drama. Not sure why, though. Confusing! — Syke (@SykeOnAir) July 8, 2022

sorry i have to laugh at the doja cat noah schnapp situation because why would you go to a 17-year-old known shitposter asking him to hook you up with his 29-year-old coworker and expect him to be 100% serious about it LETS BE REAL — adri 41 !! DJ DAY (@partywithyou) July 8, 2022

why is doja cat (26) going on live and calling noah schnapp (17) a snake / weasel for a 20 sec TikTok he made ??? embarrassed for her pic.twitter.com/iNXuk0NmXY — calista (@light_pollution) July 8, 2022

genuinely confused why doja cat is responding with this energy. she had already made her interest in joesph quinn public, its not like noah relieved anything she hadnt essentially already publicized herself. why are we throwing around the words "power play" & snake shit"?? https://t.co/32JWYUn9bI pic.twitter.com/HqWot6TOUl — 🍂 (@randomlyranting) July 8, 2022

Scnapp has yet to publicly respond to Doja's video.

