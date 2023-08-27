Doja Cat Showed Off A Massive New Scythe Tattoo Over Her Ear, And It's Pretty Wild

Recommended Stories
- LifestyleIn The Know by Yahoo
‘I regret all my tattoos’: TikTokers are warning Gen Z-ers to think twice before getting inked
"Imagine ... that you put a shirt on once when you were in your 20s, and now you have to wear that for the rest of your life."
- BusinessTechCrunch
Better.com's public market debut was Miserable.com
Or as my friend and colleague Alex Wilhelm described it, Better.com had a Miserable.com week. To sum it up, digital mortgage lender Better.com made its public debut on August 24. Shares of SPAC partner, Aurora, were trading at $17.45 on Wednesday, before Better.com officially went public.
- SportsYahoo Sports
2023 NFL preseason final: How to watch the Houston Texans vs. the New Orleans Saints
The NFL preseason comes to a close this week. Here's how to watch Sunday's final game: Texans vs. Saints.
- BusinessYahoo Finance
Women’s equal pay: To fix the pay gap, fix the childcare issue
The lack of affordable, reliable childcare is a major contributor to the pay gap between men and women.
- BusinessYahoo Finance
Inflation and jobs data on tap as Fed's path remains in focus: What to know this week
The week ahead will bring a reading on inflation and several labor data points as the Fed's path forward remains in focus.
- LifestyleYahoo Life Shopping
'I named it Jeeves': Pet owners adore this quiet $150 robovac — nearly 60% off
'I don't see hair anywhere,' said a reviewer with multiple dogs.
- TechnologyEngadget
Hitting the Books: Why AI needs regulation and how we can do it
AI is one genie we're never getting back in its bottle so we'd better start working on regulating it, argues Tom Kemp, in his new book, Containing Big Tech
- LifestyleYahoo Life Shopping
Time for a beauty refresh? These cult-fave beauty gems are all on sale — starting at $6
L'Oreal, CeraVe, Neutrogena and more — score these fab finds for $20 or less.
- LifestyleYahoo Life Shopping
Quick! This powerful, reliable laptop is an unbelievable $310 — almost 80% off
'Definitely five stars' and perfect for home or work — grab it before the sale ends.
- LifestyleYahoo Life Shopping
Ridiculous price slash: Score this top-selling Cuisinart knife set for 60% off
At a wild $95 off, these blades are a slice of heaven.