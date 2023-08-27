Doja Cat Showed Off A Massive New Scythe Tattoo Over Her Ear, And It's Pretty Wild

Doja Cat is known for many things at this point, and her tattoo choices is certainly one of them.

Closeup of Doja Cat
Noam Galai / Getty Images for YouTube

Let's go way back to April of this year, when Doja posted new ink featuring a mythological figure of some sort — which some people immediately assumed to be Satanic.

Closeup of Doja's tattoo
@dojacat / Via instagram.com

"Whatever helps u sleep at night," she wrote back, which, yeah, fair.

Closeup of Doja Cat
Johnny Nunez / WireImage

Now, Doja's debuting a new head tattoo that's bound to get, uh, heads turning.

Closeup of Doja Cat
Cindy Ord / Getty Images

She took to her IG story to post a picture of a huge scythe going right along her ear on the side of her head. It's pretty big.

Closeup of Doja's tattoos

Also: Six piercings in one ear! That's a lot.

@dojacat / Via Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/dojacat/?hl=en

Doja also tagged the tattoo artist who put forth the new ink — specifically @jershtattoos, whose IG page is full of eye-popping work like this:

View this photo on Instagram

Thus far, there hasn't been as outsized of a reaction to Doja's latest tat as the last time — but, then again, she has a lot fewer IG followers these days as well...

Closeup of Doja Cat
Dave Kotinsky / Getty Images for Prince's Trust Gala

Time will tell!

