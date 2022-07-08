Doja Cat calls Noah Schnapp a 'weasel' for sharing DMs about his 'Stranger Things' co-star

Doja Cat slammed Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp for posting their private conversation to TikTok. On Thursday, Schnapp shared screenshots of messages the "Woman" singer sent him inquiring about his co-star Joseph Quinn. "Noah can you tell Joseph to hmu? Wait no. Does he have a girlfriend?" Doja, 26, wrote.

Schnapp's TikTok quickly went viral and Doja was not happy about it. The "Need to Know" singer addressed the "snake" move in a video of her own.

Video Transcript

