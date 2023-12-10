Dogs accompany owners to Christmas film screening in Bath

Some dogs have been getting in the Christmas spirit by going to watch a screening of the movie Elf.

Owners took their four-legged friends to the event at the Little Theatre Cinema in Bath, where they walked in on a red carpet.

They were then welcomed with treats, water bowls and blankets to snuggle up and enjoy the film together.

Tom Fraser, from the cinema, said the customers love being able to bring in their dogs.

"Normally they have to leave them at home to go to events like this, but we wanted to be inclusive as possible."

Dogs in cinema with film in the background

A small terrier dog in red antlers on the red carpet

"They're allowed to bring their best friends and they get to share this experience with them and I think that's really nice," said Mr Fraser.

The cinema does dog-friendly screenings once a month, but is doing a few more in the lead up to Christmas.

Mr Fraser said it is normally "surprisingly quiet" in the cinema as the dogs are well-behaved but "sometimes it can get a little bit noisy".

People taking photos of a dog on the red carpet

Woman putting red antlers on a dog on the red carpet

Follow BBC West on Facebook, X and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk