Dog The Bounty Hunter's Son Leland Busts Fugitive In Alabama

Dog The Bounty Hunter's son not only stars with his dad in their new reality show, but last night his own fugitive agency took down a suspect who had been on the run for weeks.
According to law enforcement in Dekalb County, Alabama, last night the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Drug Uni along with the Collinsville Police Department apprehended a fugitive who was wanted in Missouri on several outstanding warrants.
The woman, was being pursued by Leland Chapman’s Fugitive Recovery Service, the reality star's home agency operating out of the same area.
According to the Sheriff's office, "Chapman is the son of famed bounty hunter, Dog Chapman. Leland Chapman and his team had traced the fugitive to the Northeast Alabama area recently, and bounty hunters as well as investigators had been on the hunt in both Jackson and DeKalb Counties over the last two weeks."
Leland and his crew's hunt ended with the arrest of Britnay Kernell, who was taken into custody at a local motel.
During the bust, Leland's agents and officers found methamphetamine, earning Kernell two new charges, County of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession of a Controlled Substance.
The Sheriffs Department confirmed, Kernell had existing warrants in "St. Charles, Missouri of Possession of a Controlled Substance over 35 grams, Possession of a Controlled Substance (2x), and Possession of Synthetic Marijuana (2x)."
Leland Chapman said in a statement about the capture: “I’d like to thank all of the people that helped us last night. If it wasn’t for law enforcement we wouldn’t be able to get her in custody. That was the most important thing, is the coordination between all of the law enforcement officials and agencies. She was definitely on a crime spree. This manhunt and her crime spree spanned several states.”
DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden said: “We’re happy to help bring a wanted fugitive to justice. Especially when this person is busy committing new crimes in our area. DeKalb County is no place to hide for criminals.”
He continued, “I’d like to thank our deputies, agents, the Collinsville Police Department, and the Leland Chapman Fugitive Recovery Agency for helping with this apprehension,” he said.
Leland stars with his dad on WGN's hit new reality show, 'Dog's Most Wanted.' It's clear hunting fugitives runs in his blood.