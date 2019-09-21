Dog The Bounty Hunter's Son Leland Busts Fugitive In Alabama

Dog The Bounty Hunter's son not only stars with his dad in their new reality show, but last night his own fugitive agency took down a suspect who had been on the run for weeks.

According to law enforcement in Dekalb County, Alabama, last night the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Drug Uni along with the Collinsville Police Department apprehended a fugitive who was wanted in Missouri on several outstanding warrants.

The woman, was being pursued by Leland Chapman’s Fugitive Recovery Service, the reality star's home agency operating out of the same area.

According to the Sheriff's office, "Chapman is the son of famed bounty hunter, Dog Chapman. Leland Chapman and his team had traced the fugitive to the Northeast Alabama area recently, and bounty hunters as well as investigators had been on the hunt in both Jackson and DeKalb Counties over the last two weeks."

Leland and his crew's hunt ended with the arrest of Britnay Kernell, who was taken into custody at a local motel.

During the bust, Leland's agents and officers found methamphetamine, earning Kernell two new charges, County of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

